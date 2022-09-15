London hospitality businesses see surge in demand from funeral visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London hospitality businesses see surge in demand from funeral visitors

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 5:02 pm
Members of the public queue on the South Bank in London to see the Queen lying in state (Ian West/PA)
London is set to see a “huge increase” in hotel bookings and hospitality demand as visitors flock to the city ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

London business leaders said firms are seeing an “increase in footfall and revenue” due to the influx of visitors.

Industry experts have been cautious to estimate the potential financial impact but highlighted that hospitality firms in central London will particularly benefit.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The influx of mourners into London from across the UK and internationally means businesses are seeing an increase in footfall and revenue.

“This is particularly the case for the hospitality and service industry.

“Hotels are experiencing a huge increase in bookings and there are lots of businesses supplying event support staff, security and amenities in London this weekend.”

Data intelligence firm STR has said occupancy levels at hotels have been growing at least double the usual pace over the past week.

Queue of people
Tens of thousands of people are queueing to see the Queen lying in state (PA)

Latest figures from the company, using data collated on Monday, showed occupancy levels at 81% in London for the day of the Queen’s funeral, Monday September 19, which it said reflected an increase of 17 percentage points compared with a week earlier.

The data also highlighted occupancy at 85% on Thursday, 81% on Friday, 84% on Saturday and 76% on Sunday.

Thomas Emmanuel, senior director of STR, said increased occupancy levels from visitors could be even higher as the cancellation of events and conferences will have resulted in axed bookings for the period.

Mr Emmanuel told the PA news agency: “The increase in occupancy we’ve seen since last Monday is double what we would expect.

“And that is before you consider that there may have been people who were originally set to come for business events which are likely to have been cancelled.

“Any high demand event for the hotel industry will generate revenue and it comes after these companies have been significantly impacted by Covid.”

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “We’re hearing from hotel operators in London that they’ve experienced a surge in bookings since last Thursday’s announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and are aware that those close to the capital are also busier than usual.

“Demand is certain to remain high right up until next Monday’s state funeral, and it’s important to note that the need to billet extra police and other personnel before, during and immediately after the event will have contributed to that, through block bookings for accommodation.”

