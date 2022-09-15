Senior barristers don mourning bands to pay tribute to Queen’s public service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Senior barristers don mourning bands to pay tribute to Queen’s public service

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 5:48 pm
King’s Counsel take part in a wreath laying after the death of the Queen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
King’s Counsel take part in a wreath laying after the death of the Queen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Senior barristers have donned their court robes with ceremonial “weepers” and “mourning bands” to publicly pay tribute to the Queen’s “steadfast and true public service”.

On Thursday, more than 50 King’s Counsel and junior barristers made a rare out-of-court appearance in their black gowns and wigs to pay their respects.

White cuffs, known as weepers, are a ceremonial mark of sorrow and can be worn by KCs and judges.

Mourning bands with dark lines around the neck are worn instead of the usual collars.

King's Counsel take part in wreath-laying ceremony
More than 50 King’s Counsel and junior barristers took part in the event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Having assembled outside the Old Bailey in London, the lawyers walked a short distance in informal groups to Gray’s Inn Chapel to lay a wreath.

Criminal Bar Association chair Kirsty Brimelow KC carried a white and purple floral tribute and was joined by the Common Serjeant of London, Judge Richard Marks KC.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she told the assembled crowd: “Thank you very much all of you for coming here. Also there is a lot of you wearing the mourning court attire which is traditional – probably none of us have had to wear it until this time.

“It is to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This is a mark of respect for her and her memory.

“And also it might help us mark the transition from QC to KC.”

At the chapel, Ms Brimelow laid the wreath and said: “The Criminal Bar Association joins with legal professions across the Commonwealth in mourning at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

King’s Counsel take part in the wreath-laying ceremony
King’s Counsel take part in the wreath-laying ceremony (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We pay tribute to the Queen’s steadfast and true public service and offer deep condolences to His Majesty the King and the royal family.

“We mark with sorrow and dedication to justice the change of Queen’s Counsel to King’s Counsel.”

The barristers then stood together in silent reflection for a minute.

The event was organised by the CBA, which ceased all planned demonstrations after the Queen’s death last week.

In August, defence barristers voted for an all-out strike which began on September 5.

A meeting with the new Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor, Brandon Lewis, which was due on Thursday, has been postponed until Tuesday September 20 out of respect for the mourning period.

Editor's Picks