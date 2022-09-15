Everything you need to know about the Queen’s state funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everything you need to know about the Queen’s state funeral

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 6:06 pm
The funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey (Tristan Fewings/PA)
The funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey (Tristan Fewings/PA)

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19 following her death on Thursday September 8.

Here is everything you need to know about the late monarch’s funeral.

– The timings

The funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey, where the doors will open at 8am for members of the congregation to take their seats.

The service is expected to last one hour and then a procession will set off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

PA infographic showing the Queen's funeral procession in London
(PA Graphics)

The state hearse and royal family will then travel to Windsor where a committal service will take place at 4pm in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A private burial service will take place at 7.30pm.

– The funeral service in Westminster Abbey

The Queen’s funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read lessons, while the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers.

The Queen's coffin carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday
The Queen’s coffin carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Towards the end of the service, the Last Post will sound, followed by two minutes of silence to be observed in the abbey and around the UK.

– The congregation

US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron will be among the 2,000 people gathered inside Westminster Abbey.

The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend, with New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern saying she will make the nearly 24-hour journey, while her Canadian and Australian counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, have also confirmed their attendance.

Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella and Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro are among those attending, along with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen with US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during their visit to Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

King Felipe of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia, are among the European royals who will attend.

They will join members of the British royal family, UK prime ministers past and present and key figures from public life.

Downing Street said nearly 200 key workers and volunteers recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June have been invited.

A senior palace official said heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers, will gather at the Royal Hospital Chelsea and “travel under collective arrangements” to the abbey.

– The committal service in St George’s Chapel

The congregation will be made up of the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff who work, or who have worked, on the private estates.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen’s coffin will be driven in the state hearse up Windsor’s Long Walk (John Walton/PA)

The majority of those attending this service, which will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, will not have attended the earlier service at Westminster Abbey.

Before the final hymn, the Imperial State Crown, the orb and the sceptre will be removed from the coffin by the Crown Jeweller and, with the Bargemaster and Serjeants-at-Arms, will be passed to the dean who will place them on the altar.

At the end of the final hymn, the King will place The Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin.

At the same time, the Lord Chamberlain will “break” his Wand of Office and place it on the coffin.

As the coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Dean of Windsor will say a psalm and the commendation before the Garter King of Arms will pronounce the styles and titles of the Queen.

– The private burial

The Queen will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The committal service will be held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The private burial service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and will be attended by the King and members of the royal family.

– The route

On Monday morning, the Queen’s coffin will be carried on a State Gun Carriage from New Palace Yard to Westminster Abbey by way of Parliament Square, Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary – a route lined by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

After the funeral service, the royal family will walk in a procession with the coffin to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner.

The procession will go by way of Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (South and East sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (South and West sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way.

The state hearse, carrying the coffin, will then travel to Windsor. The route to Windsor has not been made public.

In Windsor, the state hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road and join the procession which will be in position.

PA infographic showing the Queen's funeral procession at Windsor
(PA Graphics)

The procession route from Albert Road to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle is by way of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (South and West sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

– How to watch on television

The BBC’s special programming will air from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

ITV’s programming will start at 9.30am, and all the day’s programming – from 6am to midnight – will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub, the first time the broadcaster has done so.

