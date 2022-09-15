Activists accused of breaching oil terminal injunction remanded in custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Activists accused of breaching oil terminal injunction remanded in custody

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 6:28 pm
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest blocking the entrance to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham on September 14 (Joe Giddens/PA)
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest blocking the entrance to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham on September 14 (Joe Giddens/PA)

A group of 21 environmental activists accused of breaching a civil injunction limiting protest at an oil terminal have been remanded in custody ahead of contempt of court proceedings next week.

Demonstrators, aged 24 to 78, appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice (RCJ) in London on Thursday afternoon following a protest at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire on Wednesday.

About 50 Just Stop Oil activists sat across the main entrance to the terminal where an existing High Court injunction is in place.

The injunction, which includes a power of arrest, was originally granted to North Warwickshire Borough Council in April.

Max Shephard, representing the local authority, told the court on Thursday that it was alleged protesters breached the terms of the injunction.

Environmental protest – Birmingham
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest blocking the entrance to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham (PA)

He said police officers attending the Kingsbury Oil Terminal had observed around 50 people “sitting in the road blocking the access to the depot” on Wednesday.

Mr Shephard said one officer described the majority of them as wearing orange bibs with the Just Stop Oil “motif”, displaying signs with the Just Stop Oil logo and that the group was “peaceful and polite”.

Various protesters, who had to appear in the dock of the RCJ’s court 5 in five separate small groups, told a judge they would not voluntarily return to court if bailed and that they intended to break the injunction.

Some activists said they did not recognise the “authority” of the court, with one claiming it “upholds laws which allow corporations to kill millions of people”.

Christian Murray-Leslie, 78, said he felt “morally obliged” to oppose the injunction and highlighted “catastrophic climate change”.

“I will not return to this court and I will break the injunction again,” he said.

Another protester, Theresa Norton, 63, told Mr Justice Lavender: “You are helping to make everything worse by going on with this system.”

The judge remanded all the protesters in custody ahead of High Court hearings which are due to be held at Birmingham Crown Court from Tuesday to Friday next week.

He told one group in the dock: “I’m going to remand you in custody and the hearing of the committal application in your cases will take place on a day next week”.

Alongside Mr Murray-Leslie and Ms Norton, the protesters appearing in court included: Catherine Rennie-Nash, Richard Morgan, Susan Hampton, Holly Exley, Sarah Benn, Stephen Gingell, Barry Mitchell, Meredith Williams, Stephen Jarvis and Nicolas Onley.

They also included: Peter Lay, Simon Milner-Edwards, Kate Bramfitt, Michelle Cadet Rose, Janine Eagling, Julia Mercer, Victoria Lindsell, Margaret Reid and Jade Calland.

Climate change protesters blocking the oil terminal on Wednesday as the nation mourns the Queen previously said their demonstration was “not disrespectful”, claiming King Charles has previously backed action against “the cross-border threat”.

