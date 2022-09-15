‘Fingerprints’ of climate change on devastating Pakistan floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Fingerprints’ of climate change on devastating Pakistan floods

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 10:02 pm
Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd carry relief aid through flood water in Sindh Province (Fareed Khan/AP) File)
Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd carry relief aid through flood water in Sindh Province (Fareed Khan/AP) File)

The “fingerprint” of climate change is on the devastating floods in Pakistan, experts said, after analysis found it was likely to have increased the extreme rainfall behind them.

Large areas of Pakistan experienced record-breaking monsoon rainfall from June 2022 in pulses that caused the Indus River to burst its banks over thousands of square kilometres, and led to urban flash floods and landslides.

More than 33 million people have been affected, and 1,500 have died, while homes, roads, health centres and schools have been destroyed or damaged, livestock killed, cropland ruined and there have been outbreaks of disease.

The south Asian country received more than three times its usual rainfall in August, with the two southern provinces Sindh and Balochistan each experiencing their wettest August on record.

More than two dozen scientists from around the world working as part of the World Weather Attribution initiative assessed whether human-caused climate change made the extreme rainfall that caused the floods more likely and intense.

Damaged home in Sindh province, Pakista
A damaged home in Sindh province, Pakistan (Pervez Masih/AP)

They looked at the 60-day period of heaviest rainfall from June to September across the Indus river basin and the five-day period of heaviest rainfall over the worst-hit provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

The analysis found that the extreme rainfall was a one-in-a-100-year event in the current climate, which is 1.2C above pre-industrial levels.

Comparison of weather data today with 1.2C of warming and the past showed the five-day maximum rainfall is 75% more intense, while the 60-day rainfall is 50% more intense, meaning this level of heavy rainfall is more likely to happen.

But the scientists said the high variability in rainfall from year to year in the region made the estimates uncertain, and analysis of climate computer models with and without human-caused global warming could not accurately quantify the overall role of climate change.

However, for the five-day rainfall extreme, the majority of models and observations analysed show that intense rain has become heavier as Pakistan has warmed.

Some models suggest that climate change increased the five-day rainfall total by up to 50%, in line with global climate science assessments which project more intense rains in the region, the researchers said.

And if the climate warms to 2C above pre-industrial levels, computer models suggest five-day pulses of heavy rain will become significantly more intense, the scientists said.

They also warned that while some level of impacts from the extreme rain and floods were likely to have been unavoidable, many factors increased the damage, including poverty and political instability in Pakistan.

The extreme rain and floods come after unusually high temperatures in spring in Pakistan, with temperatures climbing above 50C in some places.

Heatwaves have also become more frequent, likely and intense as a result of climate change.

Fahad Saeed, researcher at the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, in Islamabad, Pakistan, said: “Fingerprints of climate change in exacerbating the heatwave earlier this year, and now the flooding, provide conclusive evidence of Pakistan’s vulnerability to such extremes.”

He said Pakistan must push the world to reduce emissions immediately at the forthcoming UN Cop27 climate talks in Egypt, and ask developed countries to provide support to help countries and people bearing the brunt of climate change.

Friederike Otto, senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute – Climate Change And The Environment, Imperial College London, said: “Our evidence suggests that climate change played an important role in the event, although our analysis doesn’t allow us to quantify how big the role was.”

She said the very variable weather from year to year in the region made it hard to see long-term changes in observed data and climate models.

But she said: “What we saw in Pakistan is exactly what climate projections have been predicting for years.

“It’s also in line with historical records showing that heavy rainfall has dramatically increased in the region since humans started emitting large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

“And our own analysis also shows clearly that further warming will make these heavy rainfall episodes even more intense.

“So while it is hard to put a precise figure to the contribution of climate change, the fingerprints of global warming are evident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(David Cheskin/PA)
Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin
John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten (Ian West/PA)
Sex Pistols respond to John Lydon claims over ‘tasteless Queen cash-ins’
Flight restrictions will be in place over Windsor for during the Queen’s funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
CAA imposes London and Windsor flying restrictions during Queen’s funeral
Vanessa Nathakumaran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
First mourner says paying respects to Queen ‘helped with loss of late husband’
A reconstruction of the heart of a jawed fish that lived around 380 million years ago (Trinajstic et al/Science)
380m-year-old ‘beautifully preserved’ fish heart is oldest ever found
Saturn’s rings weigh about 33 million trillion pounds and are made almost entirely of ice (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science/PA)
Missing moon may be answer to how Saturn got its rings
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest blocking the entrance to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham on September 14 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Activists accused of breaching oil terminal injunction remanded in custody
John Lydon of the Sex Pistols (Chris Ison/PA)
John Lydon: It’s disrespectful for Sex Pistols to benefit from the Queen’s death
A small protest was held at King Charles III’s Proclamation in Cardiff Castle on Sunday (PA)
Protest planned in Cardiff for King Charles III’s visit to Wales
The funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey (Tristan Fewings/PA)
Everything you need to know about the Queen’s state funeral

More from Press and Journal

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County need more players to show they are 'undroppable'
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Boss Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to keep up the pressure at the top end…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Highland League: Formartine United sign Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0

Editor's Picks