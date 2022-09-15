New drug therapy ‘highly effective’ for young children with severe eczema

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New drug therapy ‘highly effective’ for young children with severe eczema

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 11:32 pm
The study results were published in the journal The Lancet (Alamy/PA)
The study results were published in the journal The Lancet (Alamy/PA)

A new drug therapy to treat moderate to severe eczema in young children has been shown to be “safe and highly effective” in clinical trials.

In an international study, published in the journal The Lancet, dupilumab was shown to improve the severity of the skin condition within two weeks in patients aged six months to six years.

The children and their parents also reported improved sleep and quality of life.

Based on the findings, doctors believe the treatment may be approved for children under the age of six in the UK soon, after it was adopted in the US in June this year.

Dupilumab is already licensed in the UK for adults and children aged six to 18.

Dr Peter Arkwright, from the University of Manchester, who is principle investigator for the Manchester arm of the trial, said: “Young children and infants who have moderate to severe eczema have a substantially reduced quality of life.

“It’s also incredibly stressful for their families, particularly as children’s sleep is so disturbed.

“The fact that infants and young children with moderate to severe eczema are inadequately controlled with creams means they have a high unmet medical need.

“We’re so delighted that dupilumab has provided clinically meaningful improvement, with an acceptable safety profile.

“These pivotal trial results strongly support the global approval of dupilumab in infants and children with eczema.

“It will revolutionise clinical practice worldwide.”

The phase three clinical trial, which was sponsored by Biotech companies Regeneron and Sanofi, involved 162 children from around the globe, including patients at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Of the 162 participants, 83 were given an injection of dupilumab, and 79 a placebo, every four weeks, alongside the standard therapy of a low-potency steroid cream for 16 weeks.

Results showed that 28% of patients receiving dupilumab achieved a global skin score of 0 or 1, indicating complete and almost complete healing of the skin at week 16.

In addition, more than half (53%) of the children showed at least a 75% reduction in signs of eczema and highly significant reductions in itch, alongside improved sleep.

Eczema is a condition that causes the skin to become itchy, dry and cracked.

It is more common in children, often developing before their first birthday and is usually a long-term condition, although it can improve significantly, or even clear completely, in some children as they get older.

