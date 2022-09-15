King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 9:52 am
Members of the public awaiting the arrival of the King and Queen Consort at Llandaff Cathedral (Jacob King/PA)
Members of the public awaiting the arrival of the King and Queen Consort at Llandaff Cathedral (Jacob King/PA)

The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.

Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The King and Camilla will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral before receiving condolences at the Welsh parliament, the Senedd.

Queen’s death: what happens next
(PA Graphics)

He will later hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer at Cardiff Castle, although a protest against the monarchy is expected outside.

Charles will then attend a reception hosted by the Welsh Government, before returning to Buckingham Palace in the evening to host faith leaders in the Bow Room.

Meanwhile thousands will continue to queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall, and some will witness the King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex as they hold a 15-minute vigil around the coffin at 7.30pm.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to visit Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey to meet troops from the Commonwealth who are to participate in the Queen’s state funeral.

It comes a day after the couple visited a sea of flowers left for the Queen at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk, where William told one mourner that walking behind the Queen’s coffin to the lying in state on Wednesday was difficult, and reminded him of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales’s funeral.

On Thursday, more details were revealed about the Queen’s funeral, which will see 2,000 people, including world leaders and foreign royals, gather at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Recipients of the Victoria Cross and the George Cross and representatives of the Westminster Parliament, devolved parliaments and assemblies, the Church, and Her Majesty’s patronages are among those who will also attend.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public awaiting the arrival of the King and Queen Consort at Llandaff Cathedral (Jacob King/PA)

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland reading the lessons, and the Archbishop of Canterbury delivering the sermon.

Some 800 people, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend the committal service afterwards at 4pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Palace confirmed the Queen will be interred with the Duke of Edinburgh in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St George’s Chapel in a private service at 7.30pm.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

The Queen’s grandchildren will reportedly hold a vigil at her coffin on Saturday – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform, according to the Daily Mirror.

Harry completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan but had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.

But the Daily Mirror said Palace officials have had a change of heart, with a source saying “common sense has prevailed”.

Harry will reportedly join his brother William and cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall at the vigil.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

