Research finds smartphone screen exposure may lead to earlier onset of puberty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Research finds smartphone screen exposure may lead to earlier onset of puberty

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 5:02 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:16 am
It is thought that blue light from smartphone and other devices supresses the secretion of melatonin (Peter Byrne/PA)
It is thought that blue light from smartphone and other devices supresses the secretion of melatonin (Peter Byrne/PA)

Blue light from phones and tablets may alter hormone levels and increase the risk of early puberty in children, early research suggests.

It is thought that blue light supresses the secretion of melatonin – a hormone that helps control the sleep cycle and is also associated with delaying the start of puberty in young children.

As children get older, their melatonin levels drop naturally to allow the onset of puberty.

Scientists now believe melatonin suppression as a result of using smartphones may risk children experiencing earlier puberty, with implications on future fertility as well.

Their findings come from a rat study presented at the 60th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting.

Dr Aylin Kilinc Ugurlu, from Ankara City Hospital in Turkey, one of the researchers involved, said: “As this is a rat study, we can’t be sure that these findings would be replicated in children, but these data suggest that blue light exposure could be considered as a risk factor for earlier puberty onset.”

The researchers used a rat model to see whether blue light exposure had any effect on reproductive hormone levels and the time of puberty onset in female rodents.

The lab creatures were divided into three groups of six and exposed to either a normal light cycle, or six hours or 12 hours of blue light.

The team found the first signs of puberty were “significantly earlier” in the two groups exposed to blue light.

They also found that the longer the duration of exposure, the earlier the onset of puberty.

Reduced melatonin levels and elevated levels of two specific reproductive hormones – oestradiol and luteinising hormone – were also observed in rats exposed to blue light.

There were also physical changes in their ovarian tissue, with signs of cell damage and inflammation.

Dr Kilinc Ugurlu said: “We have found that blue light exposure, sufficient to alter melatonin levels, is also able to alter reproductive hormone levels and cause earlier puberty onset in our rat model.”

The researchers said their findings merit further investigation into the potential impacts of blue light exposure on hormone levels and puberty onset in children.

Dr Kilinc Ugurlu added: “Although not conclusive, we would advise that the use of blue light emitting devices should be minimised in pre-pubertal children, especially in the evening when exposure may have the most hormone-altering effects.”

Commenting on the findings, Dr Amy Orben, programme leader track scientist at the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit, University of Cambridge, who was not involved in the research, said: “The impact of blue light on young people and sleep is still under-researched and unclear, even in humans.

“This study done on rats give us little to no evidence about what would be found in human children.

“Further, pure blue light exposure for long durations is not an accurate portrayal of young people’s screen use.

“This is especially the case for the 12 hours of blue light condition in the study, which would have made a very stressful environment for the rats.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly a year, though the trend in some parts of the country is uncertain while in Scotland the numbers have increased (PA)
UK Covid-19 infections drop to lowest level for nearly a year
Danielle Keith at home with family Kyan, 6, Chris, Caiti, 2, Danielle, Evie, 1, and Jay, 11. Picture by Wullie Marr
‘I owe them everything for what they did for my girls’: Aberdeen mum’s praise…
0
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban –…
The study results were published in the journal The Lancet (Alamy/PA)
New drug therapy ‘highly effective’ for young children with severe eczema
The UK Covid-19 inquiry has been delayed by two weeks out of respect for the national mourning period following the Queen’s death (PA)
UK Covid-19 inquiry delayed by two weeks to respect national mourning period
Some hospital appointments are being cancelled on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Cancelling hospital appointments for Queen’s funeral ‘abhorrent’, say patients
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey (PA)
Therese Coffey under fire over instructions regarding Oxford comma
It is thought that blue light from smartphone and other devices supresses the secretion of melatonin (Peter Byrne/PA)
Inverness man who has endured 23 years of rare lymphoma initially thought he had…
1
A new study links doctor burnout to patient safety incidents (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Burned-out doctors pose risks to patient safety’
Sumptuous photos of giant cookies such as these from Cookie Cult in Aberdeen are driving high demand.
The Instagram-fuelled rise of bake shops is bucking trends - but are those giant…
1

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks