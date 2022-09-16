Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed by ‘frenzied’ man in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed by ‘frenzied’ man in London

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 8:36 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 12:22 pm
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (Aaron Chow/PA)
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (Aaron Chow/PA)

Two young police officers are in hospital after being stabbed in central London by a “frenzied individual”, police said.

Scotland Yard said a man in his 20s has been arrested after two officers – one male and one female – were attacked in the Leicester Square area at around 6am.

The female officer was stabbed through a vein in her arm suffering “massive blood loss”, a police source told the PA news agency – an injury which could be life-changing.

The male officer was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest but is expected to make a full recovery, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Speaking at Scotland Yard on Friday morning, Sir Mark said that both officers are now in a stable condition.

He said the female officer challenged the man after suspecting him of carrying a knife, and he stabbed her in the arm before attempting to flee.

“Her colleague chases down the offender, catches him – a tussle ensues – that officer is stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest,” Sir Mark told reporters.

“He’s very seriously injured – other colleagues join the scene.

“There’s a violent struggle with a fairly frenzied individual – tasers deployed, PAVA spray is deployed and then an officer uses his baton – eventually the offender is subdued and arrested. The two officers were rushed to hospital.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner
Sir Mark Rowley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA).

He added: “We remain concerned that the injuries to the young woman officer’s arm may still be quite serious and may potentially be life-changing but that’s yet to be worked through.”

Sir Mark credited the officers for being “immensely brave”.

He said: “It’s a reminder to me that with all the calls for reform in the Metropolitan Police – which are absolutely necessary – we should never forget that we’ve got thousands of dedicated men and women going out every day who are prepared to be brave for Londoners.”

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment and is now being held in custody.

Leicester Square incident
Police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London, where two police officers were stabbed by a man at around 6am (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the “terrible event” is not thought to be linked to terrorism or the death of the Queen.

On Friday morning, crime scene investigators could be seen working within the police cordon outside a Shake Shack burger restaurant, located opposite the M&M’s World shop in Leicester Square.

The cordon meant nearby West End theatres such as the Lyric were inaccessible on Friday morning, and police vans parked at Piccadilly Circus blocked motorists from driving down Shaftesbury Avenue.

Guests at the nearby Thistle Trafalgar Square hotel on Whitcomb Street were told by police they would be unable to return to their rooms on Friday if they ventured beyond the cordon.

Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (Aaron Chow/PA)
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (Aaron Chow/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack and called for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

He said: “This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling.

“These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.

“Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

“I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was “concerned” by the incident.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “I am concerned about the stabbings of two Metropolitan Police Officers whilst on duty near Leicester Square and have spoken to the Commissioner about the situation.

Leicester Square incident
The incident is not being treated as terror-related (Aaron Chow/PA)

“Every day, we are safer thanks to the the bravery of our policemen & women. I wish the Police Officers a swift recovery and my thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues.”

Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “I am deeply concerned to hear of the injuries to two police officers in the West End, one of whom is said to be seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with the officers and their families, and we will offer any support we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – September 17 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 17
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (James Manning/PA)
Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales (PA)
Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform
Queen Elizabeth II greets the ambassador of Kuwait at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps (PA)
Veteran Kuwaiti ambassador recalls three decades of memories with the Queen
The coffin of the Queen in Westminster Hall (Christopher Furlong/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(Leon Neal/PA)
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall (Aaron Chown/PA)
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades
King Charles III arrives to stand vigil beside the coffin of his mother (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charles and siblings mount vigil in honour of Queen

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks