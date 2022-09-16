Criminal who killed man in crash jailed thanks to uncanny witness sketch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Criminal who killed man in crash jailed thanks to uncanny witness sketch

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 9:34 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 9:52 am
Danny Smith, who killed a young motorcyclist in a crash in east London, has been jailed for 24 years thanks to to an uncanny witness sketch (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Danny Smith, who killed a young motorcyclist in a crash in east London, has been jailed for 24 years thanks to to an uncanny witness sketch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A “dangerous” criminal who killed a young man in a crash in east London has been jailed for 24 years thanks to an uncanny witness sketch.

Danny Smith, 44, of Manford Way, Chigwell, smashed into a Yamaha motorcycle being ridden by Saleem Ahmed, 20, as he tried to overtake two cars in Hainault Road, Redbridge, on December 17 last year.

A witness had seen Smith, who had been driving erratically in a grey Audi for 30 minutes prior to the collision, and drew a crucial sketch which identified him following his arrest two months later.

The Metropolitan Police said Smith was jailed for 24 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 5 for causing Mr Ahmed’s death by dangerous driving while unqualified and uninsured and failing to stop following the incident.

Danny Smith was jailed for 24 years (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Smith also admitted a number of other offences, including robbery, burglary, handling stolen goods, criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving in relation to different incidents, the force said.

Two days before crashing into Mr Ahmed, Smith pushed and threatened an elderly woman at her home in Havering after falsely claiming he had damaged her fence and wanted to fix it, before making off with cash and personal items.

On February 1 this year, he stole money from an elderly man in Ilford after entering his home under false pretences.

Four days later he stole a vehicle from a car showroom in Romford while pretending to show interest in buying it.

Saleem Ahmed died in the crash in Redbridge last December (Family handout/PA)

He was caught by police while driving erratically in Waltham Forest two days later, and was arrested despite attempting to escape.

The Met said: “Inquiries revealed that the vehicle was on false plates and it was same one that had been stolen from the showroom in Romford.

“Smith was found in possession of stolen items, while police checks revealed he was wanted in connection with the fatal collision.

“Forensic evidence would place him inside the Audi that collided with Saleem, while the sketch provided by the witness – bearing an uncanny resemblance to Smith – would help prove he was the driver.

“The weight of evidence left Smith with no option but to plead guilty.”

Danny Smith pleaded guilty to the charges (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Ahmed’s family said in a statement: “My son was taken in such cruel circumstances that for years to come it will affect us all as a family, our friends and our community.

“I will forever be thankful to the witnesses on the night of the incident. The help they gave to my son, comforting him as he passed away, and to the ones who helped bring Danny Smith to justice, I will be forever grateful.

“The support we as a family have had from the police throughout has been second to none.

“Nothing will ever bring Saleem back, but knowing that a dangerous criminal is back where he belongs and can no longer ruin other lives, which is what we fought so hard for… To my darling son, we love you forever.”

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden said: “It can only be said that Smith’s actions were reckless, dangerous and entirely avoidable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – September 17 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 17
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (James Manning/PA)
Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales (PA)
Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform
Queen Elizabeth II greets the ambassador of Kuwait at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps (PA)
Veteran Kuwaiti ambassador recalls three decades of memories with the Queen
The coffin of the Queen in Westminster Hall (Christopher Furlong/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(Leon Neal/PA)
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall (Aaron Chown/PA)
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades
King Charles III arrives to stand vigil beside the coffin of his mother (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charles and siblings mount vigil in honour of Queen

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks