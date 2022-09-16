Father honoured for Covid-19 voluntary work is invited to Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father honoured for Covid-19 voluntary work is invited to Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 10:22 am
Lawyer Pranav Bhanot, 34, has been invited to the Queen’s funeral (VineetJohri.com/ PA)
Lawyer Pranav Bhanot, 34, has been invited to the Queen's funeral (VineetJohri.com/ PA)

A father-of-two who was honoured for his work supporting people through the Covid-19 pandemic said he could not believe it when he was invited to the Queen’s funeral.

Pranav Bhanot, of Chigwell in Essex, helped deliver 1,200 free meals and was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The lawyer, 34, also gave “free pro-bono advice for people who had cancelled weddings, couldn’t get deposits back, people who lost their jobs because they got made redundant”, he said.

Mr Bhanot, a councillor on Chigwell Parish Council, said that last Saturday afternoon he received a phone call from a private number “while trying to put my little two-year-old to sleep”.

“I don’t normally answer private numbers but I did on this occasion,” he said.

“It was from the Cabinet Office and they invited me to the state funeral.

Lawyer Pranav Bhanot, 34, who was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours and has been invited to her funeral. (VineetJohri.com/ PA)
Lawyer Pranav Bhanot, 34, who was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours, has been invited to her funeral (VineetJohri.com/PA)

“I didn’t believe it, to be quite honest with you.

“I still don’t really believe it as the invite hasn’t actually come in yet.

“But very grateful.

“I feel completely out of place because all the headlines are saying there are going to be world leaders and presidents but it will give me a really nice opportunity to pay my respects to someone I hugely admired.”

He said he has received few details to date, other than to “wear a dark suit, which I went out to buy yesterday lunchtime”.

Mr Bhanot helped set up a support group to try to “get food and prescriptions to those that were self-isolating and couldn’t leave their properties” during Covid-19.

He said that when he learned he was to be made an MBE he “didn’t think I deserved it to be honest”.

“I was very taken aback, very grateful,” he said.

“It was the last thing I ever expected.

“It’s a huge honour.”

He said he heard of the Queen’s death in a message on his phone as he was on his way to a Tube station after leaving the office.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

“I was truly devastated when I found out,” he said.

“I was just about to board the Tube and it was just really awful news really, I was really upset.

“It felt as if I had lost a family member to be quite honest with you.”

Mr Bhanot recalled meeting the Queen at an inter-faith event at Lambeth Palace 10 years ago, when he was a student at Manchester University and involved in student politics.

“She was a lot shorter than I thought but she had this incredible presence, very sweet,” he said.

“I must have been the 100th person she spoke to that day but she just seemed so interested in what I had to say.

“Very polite and she made me feel very much at ease even though I almost froze as I couldn’t quite believe I was in front of somebody I’ve seen on television my whole life and who’s been a complete constant in my life.”

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

