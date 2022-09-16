Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public queue to attend Queen’s lying in state resumes after 40-minute pause

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 1:32 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 4:04 pm
A sign in Bermondsey, south-east London, informing members of the public that the queue to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday is temporarily paused (James Manning/PA)
The public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state has started moving again after a 40-minute pause when it reached full capacity.

However, mourners have been urged not to join the line until at least 4pm on Friday by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Officials stopped people joining the queue entirely at around 11.35am at the entrance to Southwark Park in south-east London due to overwhelming demand.

Helena Larsen, 76, only just missed out on instant entry, but said she was prepared to wait despite being in recovery from a back injury.

Ms Larsen, from Chertsey, Surrey, told the PA news agency: “We have literally got here and they have shut it in front of us.”

When asked whether she was prepared to wait for the line to reopen, she said: “I don’t know what else to do. There are no other access points.”

“I do think because there’s just a handful of us, we should be let in,” she added.

“I fractured my back a few months ago. It’s a long walk, even down to here.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The DCMS tracker had suggested those wanting to queue to see the lying in state would need to wait (screengrab/PA)

As Ms Larsen spoke to PA, the crowd around the entrance began to swell.

She was allowed to join the line around 40 minutes later.

Before noon, officials had placed a sign at the entrance to Southwark Park reading: “Entry to Her Majesty’s lying in state queue is temporarily paused.

“Lying in state queue wait time from this point minimum 14 hours.”

Downing Street said the queue system is going to plan.

A Number 10 spokeswoman directed questions to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, but it was “the case that what DCMS have done is they’ve temporarily paused the queue for at least six hours after it reached maximum capacity.

“That has always been part of our planning and that is to make sure as many people as possible in the queue can enter the Palace of Westminster.”

It comes as figures from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) show that 435 members of the public were treated along the route of the queue to see the Queen lying in state and surrounding areas over the past two days.

Some 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby in London were given medical assistance on Wednesday, with 17 needing hospital treatment, the LAS said.

A further 144 people were treated on Thursday, with 25 people being taken to hospital.

The LAS said the majority of incidents attended were faints and collapses, resulting in head injuries.

