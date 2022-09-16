Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 2:02 pm
Danny Humble, 35, who was killed by a gang of teenagers (Family handout/PA)
Danny Humble, 35, who was killed by a gang of teenagers (Family handout/PA)

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.

Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.

The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.

Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.

Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure – the equivalent of a life sentence for someone his age – and must serve a minimum of 12 years.

Ant and Dec
Mr Humble was told he looked like Anthony McPartlin or Declan Donnelly (PA)

Four others were jailed for six years and six months after the jury cleared them of murder but convicted them of manslaughter.

They are Ethan Scott, 18, Bailey Wilson, 19, and Owen Soones, 18, all from Blyth, and window clearer Kyros Robinson, 18, from Seaton Delaval.

The judge said: “Friday May 28 should have been a happy night out as you and many others marked the end of lockdown by meeting with friends, socialising and going out for a drink.

“Yet what should have been a peaceful night out turned to tragedy when you five killed Danny Humble.”

Soomes, being over-familiar, had said Mr Humble looked like Anthony McPartlin or Declan Donnelly, who present on television together, the court was told, but there was no immediate trouble.

Something then caused the victim to hit Soones on the head, but the gang’s subsequent 15 to 20-second attack could never be justified, the judge said.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Humble’s partner Adele Stubbs, a critical care nurse, said she is no longer able to do the job she loved because of the trauma she experienced seeing the attack.

Mr Humble’s father Vaughan told the court his son was “caring, loving and compassionate and this was reciprocated by almost everybody he came into contact with”.

His son loved being a father of a boy, eight, and girl, six, who must now grow up without him.

“The catastrophic impact caused by the loss of their daddy will stay with them and have a real bearing for evermore,” he said.

Nigel Edwards, defending Dickson, said there was no intention to kill and that he was a young man who still has hopes and aspirations.

Peter Makepeace, for Soones, said the teenager had “genuine insight” into the loss caused to the Humble family.

Sharon Beattie, for Scott, said he must live with the consequences of his actions and was working hard in prison.

Penny Hall, for Robinson, said her client lacked maturity and was 17 at the time of the offence.

Jonathan Pigford, for Wilson, said his client was “extremely distressed” when he talked about this “terrible, tragic event”.

