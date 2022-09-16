Harpist speaks of her pride at performing for King Charles III

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harpist speaks of her pride at performing for King Charles III

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 10:14 pm
Harpist Claire Jones (PA)
Harpist Claire Jones (PA)

A former royal harpist has spoken of her pride at playing in front of King Charles III to mark his first visit to Wales as monarch.

Claire Jones played a specially composed piece as the King and the Queen Consort made their way through the Senedd to hear a motion of condolence.

The piece, Gorymdaith i’r Frenin Siarl, which means A Procession for King Charles, was written by Ms Jones’s husband Chris Marshall.

Joining her in playing were Cerys Rees and Nia Evans, from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

“It was such a privilege to be his official harpist for four years and during that time I performed over 180 times for the royal family, including one-to-one for Her Majesty the Queen and for many state occasions for Her Majesty over the years,” Ms Jones said.

“The performance at the Senedd was a very special moment as I performed my husband’s music for His Majesty King Charles.”

Mr Marshall said: “I am truly honoured to compose this special work for such a momentous occasion, the arrival of King Charles III in Wales.

“The music is a stately, sombre procession which represents the ascension of the monarch to the throne.”

Ms Jones is one of Britain’s best known classical harpists and served as the official harpist to Charles as Prince of Wales between 2007 and 11.

She became a household name for her performance at the wedding of the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

