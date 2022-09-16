RNLI fundraisers given Birthday Honours will attend Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

RNLI fundraisers given Birthday Honours will attend Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 3:58 pm
Two RNLI volunteers are among 200 people from the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list to be invited to the state funeral on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two RNLI volunteers are among 200 people from the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list to be invited to the state funeral on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Two RNLI volunteers are among 200 people from the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list to be invited to the state funeral on Monday.

Lynn Spillett, 62, from Littlehampton in West Sussex, and Guy Addington, 45, from Margate in Kent, were both made MBEs in June.

Mrs Spillett was recognised for services to the RNLI in Torbay, Devon, where in the seven years when she was chairwoman of fundraising the branch raised more than £700,000.

Since losing her husband to coronavirus, she has moved back to her home in Sussex and is fundraising for the RNLI in Littlehampton, as well as volunteering at Arundel Castle one day a week.

She said: “We were a very active branch and made loads of changes to bring fundraising right up to date.

“Receiving the MBE was strange because you don’t do it for the recognition, you do it because you believe in the cause – I’m so dedicated to the RNLI so, when I got the letter through the post, I thought it was a joke at first.

Lynn Spillett, 62 and from Littlehampton, West Sussex received her MBE for services to the RNLI in Torbay, Devon where in seven years as chair of fundraising the branch raised more than £700,000. She is among 200 recipients of awards in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list who have been invited to the Queen's state funeral on Monday.
Lynn Spillett was made an MBE for services to the RNLI in Torbay, Devon (PA)

“I just feel so honoured to be given an award for something I really love doing.

“The Queen was the RNLI’s patron for 70 years; she was very much, we all think, part of the RNLI family so it’s a huge loss to us.

“Her death was a huge shock. To think after 70 years she’s just not going to be there any more.

“The royal family have lost a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but I think everyone feels like she was our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“To be invited to the funeral and to be able to pass on my condolences myself and be part of the goodbye to her is just an amazing thing – just unbelievable.”

Mr Addington followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather to work at the lifeboat station in Margate, where he has been based since 1994.

During his career he has been credited with saving 13 lives at sea – though he stresses it was always as part of a crew – and more recently he has become the regional water safety lead in the South East to increase education around water safety and prevent drownings.

Guy Addington, 45 and from Margate in Kent, received his MBE for services to the RNLI where he is credited with saving 13 lives at sea and educating the public about water safety. He is among 200 recipients of awards in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list who have been invited to the Queen's state funeral on Monday.
Guy Addington, from Kent, has been credited with saving 13 lives at sea (PA)

Mr Addington met the Queen when she visited Margate lifeboat station in 2011, so the news of his MBE and the invitation to her funeral were even more poignant.

He said: “I lead all of the safety programming in the South East, so my professional life has pretty much been dedicated to reducing the number of lives lost by drowning.

“The news of the MBE hasn’t really sunk in, and being invited to the Queen’s funeral is still sinking in as well.

“It’s in no way lost on me, the magnitude of this moment in history, so to have the opportunity to be even slightly involved, let alone actually go to the service, is just incredible.

“There are so many people equally or more deserving to be there, so I’m very lucky.

“The Queen was so interested and really supportive of the RNLI, and truly interested in the work of the organisation.

“She would often pay ad hoc visits, and we enjoyed a visit of that type in Margate and I got to meet the Queen in 2011, which was an amazing moment in itself.

“It’s not lost on me that I’m in the last cohort that had been honoured by the Queen and that’s special but also sad because I won’t get the opportunity to meet her again – but I will be one of the first people who will receive their honour from King Charles.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – September 17 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 17
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (James Manning/PA)
Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales (PA)
Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform
Queen Elizabeth II greets the ambassador of Kuwait at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps (PA)
Veteran Kuwaiti ambassador recalls three decades of memories with the Queen
The coffin of the Queen in Westminster Hall (Christopher Furlong/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(Leon Neal/PA)
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall (Aaron Chown/PA)
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades
King Charles III arrives to stand vigil beside the coffin of his mother (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charles and siblings mount vigil in honour of Queen

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks