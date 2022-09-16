King addresses Senedd in Welsh and English

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King addresses Senedd in Welsh and English

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 4:14 pm
The King speaks at the Senedd in Cardiff (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The King speaks at the Senedd in Cardiff (Andrew Matthews/PA)

King Charles III has spoken in both Welsh and English as he addressed the Senedd for the first time as sovereign.

Charles, who was taught Welsh at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth in 1969, addressed members of the Welsh Parliament in a remembrance event at the Senedd, as part of the King and Queen Consort’s tour of the UK nations.

Speaking bilingually, the King said his mother, the Queen, was immensely proud of Wales and was devoted to the country.

“I take up my new duties with immense gratitude for the privilege of having been able to serve as Prince of Wales,” he said.

“That ancient title dating from the time of those great Welsh rulers like Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, whose memory is still rightly honoured, I now pass to my son William, whose love for this corner of the earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here.”

Arriving at the Senedd, Charles and Camilla were received by the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, Llywydd Elin Jones, and First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Hundreds of people, including schoolchildren, waited outside waving Wales flags and chanting ‘We want the King!’ ahead of their arrival.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King and the Queen Consort leave the Senedd in Cardiff (Andrew Matthews/PA)

After entering the building, the King and Queen Consort were greeted by a fanfare from the trumpeters from the band of The Royal Welsh.

Harpists also played as the couple moved through the Senedd towards the Siambr – the debating chamber.

The royal party were met by the Mace Bearer, Shahzad Khan, and Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary Tom Lloyd, who led the group to the Siambr.

Addressing the Senedd, the Llywydd said the Queen’s last visit was only 11 months ago at the official opening of the sixth Senedd.

“The Queen was on fine form that day. Many members shared their anecdotes of that visit when we met to pay tribute to the Queen and discussed our motion of condolence in the Senedd on Sunday,” Ms Jones said.

“The stories and tributes paid by members to the Queen when we convened on Sunday were warm and witty.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King chatted to members of the public (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“As you may imagine, there were many mentions of corgis – her constant, lifelong Welsh companions.

“And of course the members here representing Pembrokeshire were particularly keen to champion her preference for the Pembrokeshire corgi.

“And the member for Ceredigion, me, was silent, and ever so slightly jealous, of the Queen’s choice of the Pembrokeshire corgi over the Cardiganshire corgi.”

She added: “It is my sincere hope that the modern relationship between this Senedd, this country and the royal family will be rooted in respect and sustained by understanding.

“And as we remember today the Queen’s enduring commitment to our parliament, we also look forward to the King’s future association with the Senedd and our work on behalf of the people of Wales.”

Before leaving, Charles and Camilla met members of the Senedd before Osian Powell, 11, of Ysgol Gymraeg Hamadryad in Butetown, presented the Queen Consort with a posy.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen Consort received a posy of flowers (Andrew Matthews/PA)

When the couple left the building to meet people outside there were boos from Welsh nationalist protesters, who held up signs with the name of Owain Glyndwr.

Their jeers were quickly drowned out by people singing God Save The King.

Speaking afterwards, Osian, who was accompanied by his mother Jess Huckson, said the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan had calmed his nerves ahead of meeting the royal couple.

“It was really exciting and was worth the wait,” he said.

“I just said ‘Hi’ and the King said ‘Hi’, and said he hoped I got on well in life.”

Osian said it was nerve-wracking but he would remember the moment for a long time – having feared he was in trouble when he found out he had been picked to present the posy.

“My teacher told me the head teacher wanted to see me and I went down there thinking I was in trouble,” he said.

“She asked me if I wanted to give the posy to the Queen.”

