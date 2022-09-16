Women ‘sexually assaulted in queue to see lying in state’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Women ‘sexually assaulted in queue to see lying in state’, court told

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 4:30 pm
Adio Adeshine was remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Adio Adeshine was remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)

Two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in the queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state, a court has heard.

Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind, as they waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.

He is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.

Adeshine was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit, he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Walworth, south-east London, before pleading not guilty to the charges.

Outlining the allegations, prosecutor Alex Adowale, said: “The defendant was part of the queue to see the resting in state of Queen Elizabeth II.”

His alleged victims are said to have been among the thousands of people who have been lining the banks of the River Thames to view the Queen’s coffin.

The court heard the first complainant allegedly noticed Adeshine because she had not previously seen him, despite having waited in the queue with the same people for hours.

She is said to have noticed him getting closer to her before feeling something touching her back, then turned to see he had exposed himself.

The woman later allegedly saw Adeshine acting in a similar way towards another woman, before security were alerted and police called.

He is said to have thrown his phone into the Thames before entering the water himself, but was arrested shortly after coming out of the river.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram refused to grant Adeshine bail, remanding him in custody ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on October 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades
King Charles III arrives to stand vigil beside the coffin of his mother (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charles and siblings mount vigil in honour of Queen
King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother (Yui Mok/PA)
Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet Sheinkin IV, goat mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion at Cardiff Castle in Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)
In Pictures: Cheers and a few boos for King and Queen Consort on Welsh…
King Charles III (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles concerned about people coping with difficult winter, Welsh leader says
The King meets faith leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
King tells faith leaders he has personal duty ‘to protect diversity of our country’
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (PA)
Lying in state queue 24 hours long as overnight temperatures look set to fall
‘Queue for lying in state’ is the top trending search from the past week in the UK, according to Google (Ian West/PA)
Google searches for ‘How long is the queue now?’ spike by more than 2,000%…
Rapper Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London (Family handout/PA)
Watchdog to consider whether race was a factor in fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
The Royal Courts of Justice in central London (PA)
Mother who tried to bar ex-partner from seeing child’s body loses court fight

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks