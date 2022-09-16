Extra-terrestrial water found for first time in meteorite that fell in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Extra-terrestrial water found for first time in meteorite that fell in UK

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 4:44 pm
Extra-terrestrial water has been found for the first time in a meteorite that has fallen in the UK (Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA)

Extra-terrestrial water has been found for the first time in a meteorite that has fallen in the UK.

The Winchcombe meteorite, which crashed into a driveway in the Gloucestershire town last February, is also thought to hold clues about where the water in the Earth’s vast oceans came from.

Ashley King, a researcher in the planetary materials group at the Natural History Museum, said 12% of the sample was made up of water, and, as the least contaminated specimen to be collected, it offers a lot of insights.

He told the British Science Festival: “The composition of that water is very, very similar to the composition of water in the Earth’s oceans.

“It’s a really good piece of evidence that asteroids and bodies like Winchcombe made a very important contribution to the Earth’s oceans.”

Dr King also confirmed that Winchcombe was the first time a meteorite containing extra-terrestrial water – albeit locked up in minerals – had fallen in the UK.

He added that, because of how quickly the 0.5kg (1lb) meteorite was retrieved – within about 12 hours – it was not contaminated by water and materials on Earth.

He said: “We always try and match the composition of the water meteorites and other extra-terrestrial materials to the composition of the water on the Earth.

“For most meteorites the challenge we have is that they are just contaminated, whereas with Winchcombe we really know that it really hasn’t been contaminated, so it’s good evidence.”

Coronavirus – Thu May 13, 2021
The Winchcombe meteorite on display at the Natural History Museum in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Dr King went on: “One of the big questions we have in planetary sciences is where did the water on Earth come from? And one of the obvious places is either through comets that have loads and loads of ice in them, or asteroids.

“There’s always a debate – were comets the main source, were asteroids the main source?”

Explaining that data from missions to comets suggests they are not a good match for the water on Earth, he added: “The composition of the water in Winchcombe is a much better match, so that would imply that asteroids – carbonaceous asteroids – were probably the main source of water to the inner solar system, to the Earth.”

Dr King continued: “We’ve had a hint that some asteroids match back nicely to the Earth.

“But now we have a meteorite which is really fresh that we know hasn’t been modified, and it’s confirming that same story.”

Winchcombe meteorite
The meteorite, which is an extremely rare type called a carbonaceous chondrite, crashed into a driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, last February (Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA)

Speaking at De Montfort University, which is hosting the festival, Dr King said analysis has revealed that the meteorite came from an asteroid somewhere near Jupiter.

It formed some 4.6 billion years ago, with its journey to Earth taking about 300,000 years.

There are approximately 65,000 known meteorites on Earth.

This is the first known carbonaceous chondrite to have been found in the UK, and the first meteorite recovered in the UK in 30 years.

