Earl pays tribute to ‘beloved mama’ as he meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Earl pays tribute to ‘beloved mama’ as he meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 5:38 pm
The Earl of Wessex meets well-wishers outside Windsor Castle (James Manning/PA)
The Earl of Wessex meets well-wishers outside Windsor Castle (James Manning/PA)

The Earl of Wessex has said the death of the Queen has left “an unimaginable void in all our lives” and his family were now “united in grief”.

Edward spoke movingly about the Queen, describing how his two children had shared precious moments with their grandmother, in a statement released as he and his wife viewed flowers left by mourners at Windsor Castle.

The Earl, the youngest of the Queen’s four children, said in his tribute that in death, as in life, they were sharing their “beloved mama” with others.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Countess of Wessex outside Windsor Castle (James Manning/PA)

He added: “While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell.”

The Queen is lying in state at Westminster Hall, where a continuous river of people has been flowing past her coffin to pay their respects since the doors opened on Wednesday.

Edward said: “We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us.

“And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Earl and Countess of Wessex viewing tributes outside Windsor Castle (James Manning/PA)

“The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much.

“Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.”

The Earl and Countess spent almost 30 minutes meeting people outside Windsor Castle, collecting floral tributes and accepting condolences from well-wishers.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Countess of Wessex (James Manning/PA)

At one point, one member of a group of nuns waiting behind a crash barrier clasped Sophie’s hand and kissed it.

Edward ended his message by saying: “May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished, even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles.

“Long Live The King.”

Edward and Sophie had visited visited Manchester Cathedral on Thursday to light a candle in memory of the Queen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades
King Charles III arrives to stand vigil beside the coffin of his mother (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charles and siblings mount vigil in honour of Queen
King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother (Yui Mok/PA)
Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet Sheinkin IV, goat mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion at Cardiff Castle in Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)
In Pictures: Cheers and a few boos for King and Queen Consort on Welsh…
King Charles III (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles concerned about people coping with difficult winter, Welsh leader says
The King meets faith leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
King tells faith leaders he has personal duty ‘to protect diversity of our country’
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (PA)
Lying in state queue 24 hours long as overnight temperatures look set to fall
‘Queue for lying in state’ is the top trending search from the past week in the UK, according to Google (Ian West/PA)
Google searches for ‘How long is the queue now?’ spike by more than 2,000%…
Rapper Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London (Family handout/PA)
Watchdog to consider whether race was a factor in fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
The Royal Courts of Justice in central London (PA)
Mother who tried to bar ex-partner from seeing child’s body loses court fight

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks