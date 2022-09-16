Google searches for ‘How long is the queue now?’ spike by more than 2,000% in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Google searches for ‘How long is the queue now?’ spike by more than 2,000% in UK

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 6:12 pm
‘Queue for lying in state’ is the top trending search from the past week in the UK, according to Google (Ian West/PA)
‘Queue for lying in state’ is the top trending search from the past week in the UK, according to Google (Ian West/PA)

UK searches for how long the queue is to see the Queen lying in state have spiked by more than 2,000%, according to new data from Google Trends.

Thousands have joined the public queue to pay their respects in front of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, even prompting a brief 40-minute pause when it hit full capacity and an official estimate for the queuing time reached at least 14 hours on Friday.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Many have taken to Google to inquire about the queue length as the search engine revealed that searches for “How long is the queue now?” skyrocketed by +2,220% in the 24 hours from Thursday to Friday.

The queue also topped the trending searches from the last week – meaning it had the highest spike in traffic in that time compared with the previous week – with “Queue for lying in state”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
People have waited in the queue for hours to see the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Who is the Queen’s piper?” took second place in trending questions from the last 24 hours as Pipe Major Paul Burns will play Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, at the Queen’s state funeral beginning at 11am on September 19 in Westminster Abbey.

In third and fourth place were “How many people have been to see the Queen lying in state?” and “How old was (the) Queen when she met Philip?”

Philip was 13 and the Queen eight when they both attended the 1934 wedding of Philip’s cousin Princess Marina, later Duchess of Kent, and Elizabeth’s uncle, Prince George, Duke of Kent.

“How many people will see the Queen?” was the fifth top trending question from users inquiring about the queue at Westminster Hall over the last day.

Phone app stock
Google Trends released the data on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The most searched question in the week since the Queen died, referring to those ranked highest by search volume since September 8, is “When is the Queen’s funeral?”

This is followed by “Where will the Queen be buried?” and “Is the Queen’s funeral a bank holiday?”

Fourth and fifth most searched questions are “Where will the Queen’s funeral be?” and “Will the Queen have an open coffin?”

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle after her funeral, which is a bank holiday in the UK.

Here are the top trending questions related to Queen Elizabeth II from the past 24 hours in the UK in full.

1. How long is the Queue now?
2. Who is the Queen’s piper?
3. How many people have been to see the Queen lying in state?
4. How old was Queen when she met Philip?
5. How many people will see the Queen?

Here are the top or most searched questions on Queen Elizabeth II from the past week in the UK in full.

1. When is the Queen’s funeral?
2. Where will the Queen be buried?
3. Is the Queen’s funeral a bank holiday?
4. Where will the Queen’s funeral be?
5. Will the Queen have an open coffin?

