Home News UK

In Pictures: Cheers and a few boos for King and Queen Consort on Welsh visit

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 7:20 pm
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet Sheinkin IV, goat mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion at Cardiff Castle in Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet Sheinkin IV, goat mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion at Cardiff Castle in Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King has made his first visit to Wales since his accession to the throne.

Accompanied by the Queen Consort, he carried out a series of engagements for the first time since handing over the Prince of Wales title to his son, William, after succeeding his late mother.

Some protesters made their views known about the monarchy, but the royal couple were well received by crowds at Cardiff Castle following a visit to the Senedd, where condolences were expressed over the loss of his mother the Queen.

The King met Sheinkin IV, regimental mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion and carried out another walkabout, meeting members of the public.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regimental mascot goat of the Third Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment, and bandsmen wait for King Charles III to arrive at Cardiff Castle in Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive for a reception for local charities at Cardiff Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
School children wait for King Charles III to arrive at Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III meets Archbishop of Cardiff Mark O’Toole (right) (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
Harpist Alice Hughes performs during a reception attended by King Charles III and the Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)

He met charity workers, clerics and one particularly poignant moment was a meeting with relatives of those affected by the Aberfan disaster in the 1960s.

The Queen had faced some criticism at the time for what had been seen a tardy arrival in Wales but the King was told that the relatives felt his mother’s timing was right when she did make a visit.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III meets members of the public (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The Royal Standard flies outside the Senedd in Cardiff (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III speaks to the wives of victims of the Aberfan disaster (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arriving at Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III, with the Queen Consort, speaking after receiving a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Anti-monarchy dissenters also made their voices heard but the King was warmly received on his first visit as monarch – others commiserated with him over the loss of his mother, who will be buried on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Not everyone was happy to pledge fealty (Jacob King/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
Others shared a fond remembrance of the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)

Editor's Picks