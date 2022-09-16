Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 10:02 pm
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Officials believe the Queen’s funeral will be the “largest international event” the UK has held in decades, possibly ever.

Around 500 dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend – with US president Joe Biden, French leader Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand’s premier Jacinda Ardern among those making the trip to Britain for the occasion.

Government sources said all those involved in the Civil Service view their part in the proceedings as an “absolute privilege” and a “genuine honour”.

Some staff immediately volunteered to return to their old posts to help out in the wake of the monarch’s death.

The sources described the Queen’s funeral as “the largest international event that the UK has hosted in decades, possibly ever”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

There are more than 100 civil servants working shifts on the central operational team handling events related to the Queen’s death, with the efforts headed up by the permanent secretary at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

“Planning has been going on for years for this,” the sources said.

“There are people that otherwise might have moved on in their roles that have stayed in their roles because of the privilege that it is to support the planning for this.

“There were quite a lot of people who worked on this in previous roles, who the moment that we heard the news immediately volunteered to come back.”

The state funeral is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences of recent decades.

World leaders will join members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present and key figures from public life for the occasion at Westminster Abbey – which can hold about 2,000 people – at 11am on Monday.

Editor's Picks