Veteran Kuwaiti ambassador recalls three decades of memories with the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Veteran Kuwaiti ambassador recalls three decades of memories with the Queen

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 12:02 am
Queen Elizabeth II greets the ambassador of Kuwait at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II greets the ambassador of Kuwait at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps (PA)

A veteran Kuwaiti diplomat has recalled his fondest memories with the Queen over three decades of formal friendship.

Khaled Abdulaziz Al-Duwaisan, 75, the longest-serving ambassador to Britain, said he loved the Queen for her energy, knowledge and sense of humour.

Speaking with the PA news agency from his home in Kuwait on Friday, Mr Al-Duwaisan said he met the monarch on more than 150 occasions, with the final time being for her Platinum Jubliee this summer.

QUEEN ATTENDS BRITISH MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR GULF WAR
The Queen greeting Mr Al-Duwaisan at a St Paul’s Cathedral service in February 1996, before dedicating a memorial to British servicemen who were killed in the Gulf War (PA Archive/PA)

Reflecting on this encounter, the recently-retired ambassador said: “I can’t believe that at this age, her mind, her body, her sense of humour – she was wonderful.

“On a personal level, she liked me. I love her of course.”

Mr Al-Duwaisan, who joined Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1970, recalled their first meeting in 1993 when he was just months into the job as a London-based ambassador.

Easter Banquet – London
Mr Al-Duwaisan giving a speech during the Easter Banquet hosted by Lord Mayor of the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Due to royal protocol, his diplomats had to ensure they never turned their back to the Queen, which involved them walking backwards while wearing a traditional men’s cloak, known as a Bisht.

Mr Al-Duwaisan said: “I had about seven diplomats with me, and all of them were wearing the robe – the big robe taller than them – because this is our system.

“I was afraid that if they go back they will fall, and it would be embarrassing.”

The veteran ambassador said that after some discussion, he found a way for the men to manoeuvre safely around the Queen. “She liked it,” he said.

Mr Al-Duwaisan was later invited for a dinner at Windsor Castle with his wife, where he sat beside the Queen.

“I will never forget that she has a system in the past, to invite the ambassador to stay in Windsor Castle, so I went with my wife at five o’clock at the reception and private dinner,” he said.

“I was on her right. So we talk about a lot of things, of course they told me not to talk about politics.

“We had a long conversation about her children, going to Kuwait – and the Kuwaitis who are coming to England.

President Trump state visit to UK – Day One
Mr Al-Duwaisan during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in June 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I said to her, that’s because the relation between our two countries is very close – very, very close.”

“She showed me a big sword given to King George V from the Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber, the father of the current emir,” he added.

“I feel sad now to remember all this with Her Majesty the Queen, but I say to myself, this is life, she lived a good life, she lived a long life.

“Britain will not be the same as when she was in power.”

Easter Banquet – London
Mr Al-Duwaisan speaking at the Easter Banquet at Mansion House in the City of London in April 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

In 1995, the Queen made Mr Al-Duwaisan an Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

He became Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in 2003, a role which has seen him advise more than 750 newly-arrived heads of mission about diplomatic life in London.

Mr Al-Duwaisan said the Queen’s death has been felt deeply in Kuwait, with many official buildings bearing the British flag to mark her passing.

He said the monarch provided a sense of stability and fostered an important relationship between the UK and Kuwait during years of turmoil in the country, including through the Iraq invasion in 1990.

Iraq and Afghanistan service and memorial
The King, who was then the Prince of Wales, meeting Mr Al-Duwaisan during a reception on Horse Guards Parade (Christopher Radcliffe/PA)

Britain sent its largest single deployment of troops since the Second World War to defend the nation, at around 35,000 servicemen and women.

Western powers also feared Iraq would invade Saudi Arabia and seize the region’s oil supplies.

Kuwait became a British protectorate in 1899, and in 1961 it gained independence.

Mr Al-Duwaisan met King Charles III on several occasions, including three times in Kuwait, and he believes “the future will be good” under his reign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Queue time tick over 25 hours as thousands brave the cold to mourn the Queen (James Manning/PA)
Queue time ticks over 25 hours as thousands brave the cold to mourn the…
Man arrested for approaching the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall (James Manning/PA)
Man arrested after approaching the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall
What the papers say – September 17 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 17
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (James Manning/PA)
Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales (PA)
Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform
The coffin of the Queen in Westminster Hall (Christopher Furlong/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(Leon Neal/PA)
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall (Aaron Chown/PA)
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades

More from Press and Journal

Queen Elizabeth II greets the ambassador of Kuwait at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps (PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
Queen Elizabeth II greets the ambassador of Kuwait at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps (PA)
Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes - can you help?
0
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0

Editor's Picks