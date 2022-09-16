Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 12:04 am
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (James Manning/PA)
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (James Manning/PA)

The sun is expected to shine on those waiting in the queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state, with a dry day forecast.

Those waiting overnight in the line for Westminster Hall should wrap up, with the Met Office predicting minimum temperatures of just 4C.

But after a cold start, Saturday should see long, sunny spells with maximum temperatures of 17C, according to forecasters.

Mourners can leave their umbrellas at home as the weather is predicted to stay dry for the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people have waited in line to see the monarch’s coffin and on Friday morning the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) paused entry to the queue as it reached capacity at almost five miles long.

At that time, the official estimate for queueing time was 14 hours.

The Government has warned people to dress for all weather, and for them to come equipped with food and drink to consume while they wait.

Lying in state queue
People have been queuing day and night to walk past the Queen’s coffin (PA)

The coffin will remain in the hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

On Saturday, the Queen’s eight grandchildren are expected to mount a vigil around the coffin.

Representatives from the Commonwealth realms will also be invited to pay their respects.

Editor's Picks