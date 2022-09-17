Family-run ‘royal’ attraction say it is special seeing support for the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Family-run ‘royal’ attraction say it is special seeing support for the Queen

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 8:02 am
Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)
Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

A family-run visitor attraction with hundreds of pieces of memorabilia of the Royal Family has said that it has been “a very special and emotional week” talking to people who have come by to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Royal Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, which was launched in 2012, has numerous memorabilia dedicated to the royal family, including hundreds of books, magazines, photographs and even the Queen’s trusted friend Paddington Bear, which has been added to over the years through donations and the Jeyes family’s personal collection.

Different books on a shelf
Part of Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

Following the Queen’s death last Thursday, Georgina Jeyes, 72, and her daughters Pip Jeyes, 48, and Anna Jeyes-Hulme, 38, set up their own Book of Remembrance in The Royal Room, which they hoped would be filled with “memories and celebrations” about the Queen.

“It’s been so special to have so many people come from all over the county to share their memories of the Queen,” Georgina told the PA news agency.

“We’ve had people of all backgrounds, cultures and ages ranging from a four-year-old to a 94-year-old, we’ve had queues of people waiting to write in our Book of Remembrance.

“There have been tears of sadness yet also joy as people reminisced about how the Queen has touched their lives. It’s been very emotional.”

Collection of chin plates in a glass cabinet
China collection in the Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

Georgina added that the family have enjoyed talking to visitors over a coffee when they brought in memorabilia to donate to the room.

“I knew how important it was for them to sit down and talk to mum and share their stories,” said Anna.

“They want a good home for their family’s possessions when things have maybe moved on in their lives.”

Pip added: “Everybody has a special memory of [the Queen] which is incredible.”

Anna added that interest in their collection has continued to grow over the last few days with a customer, Martin Lawrence, chair of The Northamptonshire Heritage Forum, donating a copy of the proclamation of Edward VIII complete with all the required signatures.

“This will become one of our most treasured items as it’s only been in the last few days that we all now understand what a ‘proclamation’ is,” she said.

Pip added: “One of the most valuable items is a pair of miniature gold stagecoaches, we originally only had one of the pair but after scouring the country for several years we found the matching coach.”

Three women standing next to each other
(From left to right) Pip Jeyes, Anna Jeyes-Hulme and Georgina Jeyes, with Anna holding the “quirky” portrait of the Queen and Pip holding the stagecoaches (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

The family have formed connections with several pieces of the collection over the years.

One of the items with an interesting backstory and the most “quirky” in the room is a decorative portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, which has been made using plaster of Paris and is adorned with flashing lights.

Georgina said: “It was made by a local electrician, Trevor Perkins, to celebrate the Coronation in 1953, on the night of the coronation.

“Mr Perkins provided music for the people of the village to dance along to while the lights of the portrait flashed in his electrical shop window.

“It is very quirky and a complete one-off.”

Despite being in need of repair, the Jeyes family said they have plans to restore it to its former glory in time for King Charles III’s Coronation.

One of Georgina’s favourite items is a photograph of a coach from her parents’ coach company, Taylors Coaches, which carried the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Philip’s mother.

Photo of the Queen travelling on a coach from Georgina Jeyes’ father’s company (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

“The M1 was officially opened in 1959 and at the time, the motorway was a big deal”, she said.

“That was the Queen’s first trip on the motorway and it was in my father’s bus.”

Other items in the collection include china plates and mugs, jigsaws, trinket tins, brasses and most recently a Paddington Bear display.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Queen with some of her grandchildren (John Stillwell/PA)
The Queen’s grandchildren saw their ‘wonderful’ Granny as ‘the boss’
Kerri Parker, a brain tumour patient, said she was ‘still in shock’ having received one of the Queen’s final letters before the monarch’s death (Kerri Parker)
Brain tumour patient ‘burst into tears’ opening one of the Queen’s last letters
John Warren, the Queen’s racing manager, with horse Hostess at his home in Newbury (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Queen was discussing her love for her horses ‘right to the very end’
Queue time tick over 25 hours as thousands brave the cold to mourn the Queen (James Manning/PA)
Queue time ticks over 25 hours as thousands brave the cold to mourn the…
Man arrested for approaching the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall (James Manning/PA)
Man arrested after approaching the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall
What the papers say – September 17 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 17
Members of the public in the queue at Southwark Park in London (James Manning/PA)
Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales (PA)
Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform
Queen Elizabeth II greets the ambassador of Kuwait at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps (PA)
Veteran Kuwaiti ambassador recalls three decades of memories with the Queen
The coffin of the Queen in Westminster Hall (Christopher Furlong/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Deandre Thompson travelled to Aberdeen on August 25.
Appeal launched to trace missing London teenager who travelled to Aberdeen
drugs investigation
Investigation launched after body found in Dyce
A number of trains have been cancelled this morning. Picture: DC Thomson.
Train journeys cancelled due to police incident in Dyce
0
Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
1

Editor's Picks