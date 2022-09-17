King says ‘encouraging’ policing plans for Operation London Bridge are working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

King says ‘encouraging’ policing plans for Operation London Bridge are working

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: September 17, 2022, 8:22 pm
King Charles arrives for a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room in Lambeth (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King Charles arrives for a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room in Lambeth (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The King has told officers it is “encouraging” that policing plans for Operation London Bridge are working during a visit to a Metropolitan Police base.

Charles was given a tour of the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room on Saturday, where he met and thanked emergency service workers for their efforts ahead of the funeral of the Queen and over the last nine days.

The Prince of Wales also briefly visited the Lambeth HQ, where he spoke to two police officers and thanked them for their service before departing in the same car as the King.

The pair later undertook a walkabout where they spoke to members of the public who were stood in the queue near Lambeth Palace to see the Queen’s coffin.

During the visit to the police headquarters, the King was greeted on arrival in south London by Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Lord Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Ken Olisa before being given his tour by Sir Mark.

As his vehicle arrived, members of the public lined the streets and cheered, with several shouting “God save the King” as he stepped out of his car.

During the visit, the King met and spoke with several police officers involved in the planning for Operation London Bridge, the codename for the plans put in place following the death of the Queen, as well as members of British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service, the Army and London Fire Brigade.

He was seen laughing and joking with staff and asked several questions to each worker about their role in the operation and thanked them for their service.

While speaking to the operation planning team, who also prepare the policing efforts at football matches and protests in the capital, the King asked them questions relating to the planning around Operation London Bridge.

He asked the officers: “Have you been planning for a long time… or have you just been drafted in?”

One officer responded: “Yes your Majesty, we’ve been planning for about three years. There were teams before us.”

He replied: “And the plans are working?”

The officer said: “They are, absolutely.”

“That’s the most encouraging thing,” the King said, and began to chuckle.

He also questioned the staff about crime levels during the mourning period.

Referring to his time visiting the base, the King added: “It’s nice to know where it all happens. I’ve been here before – this is the absolute hub, isn’t it?”

The officers replied that it was. The King then described their work as “absolutely fantastic”, adding: “Thank you”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Charles laughs as he speaks to members of the Metropolitan Police (Carl de Souza/PA)

After the King’s visit, Mr Khan told journalists: “He was really keen to see for himself the hard work to keep our city safe, to keep His Majesty safe, the royal family safe, also there’ll be hundreds of leaders from across the globe coming to London.

“It was lovely to have the King show that much interest. He went around meeting people, asking questions, listening to their answers, being incredibly inquisitive but also incredibly warm.”

Sir Mark said: “It was a privilege to introduce His Majesty King Charles to some of the teams working hard behind the scenes to deliver this monumental policing operation, which will culminate in us deploying the greatest number of officers in the Met’s history for a pre-planned event on Monday.

“It gave officers and staff a real boost.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Brenda Herron (David Young/PA)
Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at invites to Queen’s funeral
One of the UK’s biggest transport operations will take place on Monday as mourners descend on London for the Queen’s funeral (Aaron Chown/PA)
Major transport operation as one million mourners expected in London for funeral
What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 18
The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Truss to meet Irish counterpart as talks with world leaders enter second day
The Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)
Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile
A view of St George’s Chapel (PA)
Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel
The gun carriage which will be used to carry the Queen’s coffin (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Queen’s coffin to be carried to Westminster Abbey on historic gun carriage
The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather
(PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks