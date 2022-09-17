Kate joins King, Queen Consort and William at palace lunch for governors-general

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Kate joins King, Queen Consort and William at palace lunch for governors-general

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 3:36 pm
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth realms at Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth realms at Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Princess of Wales joined the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales for a Buckingham Palace lunch with governors-general from the Commonwealth realms on Saturday.

Kate was seen deep in conversation with Camilla during the key diplomatic engagement.

The princess, who wore her hair down, was pictured smiling at the Queen Consort, who was holding a drink with a slice of lemon in it, as the pair chatted.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Princess of Wales chats with Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, governor-general of Saint Lucia, at Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

At one stage, Kate, who was wearing a long three-strand pearl necklace, placed her hand on the arm of Saint Lucia governor-general Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles as they spoke.

The princess also stood next to the King as he conversed with the dignitaries, with William also mingling in the busy room.

In addition to the UK, the King is head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and the Princess of Wales during the lunch (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

These are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.

But the monarchy’s future role in some of the countries appears less certain with the start of a new reign.

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, said after the Queen’s death that he would call for a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said her government will not pursue becoming a republic following the death of the Queen.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said “now is not a time” to discuss the country becoming a republic, but he has not ruled out a future referendum on the issue.

Jamaica is expected to follow Barbados, which became a republic in November 2021, although it remains within the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Camilla and Kate chatting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness told William and Kate during their tour in March his country was “moving on” and intended to “fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Brenda Herron (David Young/PA)
Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at invites to Queen’s funeral
One of the UK’s biggest transport operations will take place on Monday as mourners descend on London for the Queen’s funeral (Aaron Chown/PA)
Major transport operation as one million mourners expected in London for funeral
What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 18
The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Truss to meet Irish counterpart as talks with world leaders enter second day
The Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)
Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile
A view of St George’s Chapel (PA)
Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel
The gun carriage which will be used to carry the Queen’s coffin (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Queen’s coffin to be carried to Westminster Abbey on historic gun carriage
The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather
(PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks