Artist captures ‘solemn cheerfulness’ of the queue to see Queen’s coffin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Artist captures ‘solemn cheerfulness’ of the queue to see Queen’s coffin

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 4:00 pm
Freelance illustrator Gracie Dahl, who drew the queue in London on her way home (Gracie Dahl/PA)
Freelance illustrator Gracie Dahl, who drew the queue in London on her way home (Gracie Dahl/PA)

A freelance illustrator who was struck by the “impressive yet mundane sight” of the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has captured it on paper.

The line stretching for miles through London has taken on a life of its own, with people waiting for hours to pay their respects.

Gracie Dahl, 23, a freelance illustrator from south London, said she was on her way home when she realised she would pass the queue.

The queue
Freelance illustrator Gracie Dahl drew the queue in London on her way home (Gracie Dahl/PA)

“I had my sketchbook with me. Once I saw it, I realised it was such an impressive yet mundane sight I really wanted to try and capture it with pencil,” she told the PA news agency.

“I didn’t want to take part, but also didn’t want to let such a big event completely pass me by, so drawing seemed like the best way to form memories of the occasion.

“I was kind of gobsmacked by how big it was. I’d seen the maps, so thought I knew, but it really extended further than you could see.

“I was also quite surprised by how cheerful people in the queue were, considering some of them had been stood in the cold for over 10 hours.

“I think the buskers, screens showing old footage and food stalls helped that.”

The queue
Gracie Dahl shared her finished works on Twitter (Gracie Dahl/PA)

Ms Dahl shared her finished works on Twitter on Saturday, writing: “Yesterday evening, I went to see #thequeue #queueforthequeen.

“I didn’t join it but found observing fascinating – it is a massive, massive queue. Full of people. Thousands of people standing in one line. For miles and hours.

“Here are some drawings I did to process it all.”

The finished works show the queue and its participants in orange, blue, green and red, with London’s landmarks, such as Big Ben, in the background.

People remained undeterred by low temperatures on Saturday as they queued to see the Queen lying in state, amid warnings of a 24-hour wait and Government advice not to travel.

Freelance illustrator Gracie Dahl
Freelance illustrator Gracie Dahl (Gracie Dahl/PA)

Ms Dahl walked the route from Blackfriars Station to Lambeth Bridge, capturing a number of different locations over the course of about an hour and a half as people continued to wait.

“Drawing crowds is always a challenge, and the queue occasionally moved faster than I could capture it, but I love drawing on site and it was such an interesting subject matter,” she said.

“I think they capture the mood, of kind of solemn cheerfulness, pretty well.”

To find out more about Ms Dahl’s work and depictions of the queue, visit www.graciedahl.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Brenda Herron (David Young/PA)
Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at invites to Queen’s funeral
One of the UK’s biggest transport operations will take place on Monday as mourners descend on London for the Queen’s funeral (Aaron Chown/PA)
Major transport operation as one million mourners expected in London for funeral
What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 18
The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Truss to meet Irish counterpart as talks with world leaders enter second day
The Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)
Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile
A view of St George’s Chapel (PA)
Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel
The gun carriage which will be used to carry the Queen’s coffin (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Queen’s coffin to be carried to Westminster Abbey on historic gun carriage
The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather
(PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks