Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:31 pm
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have paid a moving, heartfelt tribute addressed to the Queen, saying: “Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters.”

The sisters, in a written message released as they prepared to mount a vigil around the late monarch’s coffin, thanked their grandmother for “making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy”.

Beatrice and Eugenie said they missed the Queen terribly and thanked her for being “the loving hand on our backs leading us through this world”, adding: “We, like many, thought you’d be here forever.”

BALMORAL Queen&Duke 2
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with their grandchildren Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in 1998 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The princesses – the daughters of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York – shared the grief they have felt since the death of the Queen at Balmoral nine days ago.

They said: “Our dearest Grannie, We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all.

“There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.

“You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.”

Like the Queen’s other grandchildren, the princesses shared happy summers with the late monarch in the Scottish Highlands as the royals gathered each year on the Balmoral estate.

“For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy,” they said.

They added, in a nod to the Queen’s modesty: “You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen with the princesses and the royal family on the Palace balcony (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Beatrice and Eugenie spoke of the Queen being reunited with her husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh who died just 17 months ago.

“We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you,” they said.

They also hailed their “dear Uncle Charles” in his new role as monarch.

“We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King,” the sisters said.

The princesses ended their message to the Queen with the words: “With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Brenda Herron (David Young/PA)
Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at invites to Queen’s funeral
One of the UK’s biggest transport operations will take place on Monday as mourners descend on London for the Queen’s funeral (Aaron Chown/PA)
Major transport operation as one million mourners expected in London for funeral
What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 18
The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Truss to meet Irish counterpart as talks with world leaders enter second day
The Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)
Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile
A view of St George’s Chapel (PA)
Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel
The gun carriage which will be used to carry the Queen’s coffin (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Queen’s coffin to be carried to Westminster Abbey on historic gun carriage
The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather
(PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks