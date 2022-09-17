This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 8:24 pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

ITV show This Morning has insisted its presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby did not “jump the queue” for the Queen’s lying in state and were there to report on the event as media.

The pair have received criticism from some on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public queue.

Programme bosses said in a statement on Instagram that their hosting duo had attended to film a segment due to air during Tuesday’s show.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre rest on the coffin of the Queen at her lying in state (Marko Djurica/PA)

They said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

Some media and MPs have been able to bypass the queue and access Westminster Hall since its doors opened to the public on Wednesday.

In the days since, the queue has swelled in size and at one time reached a wait time of “at least 24 hours” before dropping.

The lying in state is also being broadcast live and 24/7 by a number of broadcasters including the BBC and Sky News.

Other famous faces have also paid their respects to the Queen ahead of her funeral.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid, 51, said she had queued for seven hours and 20 minutes to see the lying in state, while David Beckham also joined the queue.

Speaking after the viewing, Beckham, 47, told press: “It is emotional for everybody involved.”

