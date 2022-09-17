What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 12:03 am
What will happen today following the death of the Queen? (Chris Jackson/PA)
(Chris Jackson/PA)

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

-Lying in State

Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.

As of Saturday night, it is expected to take at least 14 hours from the back of the queue to Westminster Hall.

Heads of state, including both Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Michael Martin, are expected to join the list of those who have signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

-Further meetings for the King

The King will hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, alongside the Queen Consort, will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the King’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles, alongside the Queen Consort, will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

-Reflection service for the late monarch

A service of reflection for the Queen at the Kelpies sculptures near Falkirk, Scotland, will see 96 lanterns, one for each year of Her Majesty’s life, being lowered into the pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed into the water.

-A tribute by the Queen Consort

A pre-recorded tribute to the late monarch by the Queen Consort will be broadcast on the BBC shortly before 8pm, in which she is expected to recall the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” and say: “I will always remember her smile.”

This will precede the one-minute silence, scheduled for 8pm, during which the public is invited to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

