Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 12:03 am
A view of St George’s Chapel (PA)
A view of St George’s Chapel (PA)

The final public service for royal family members to say goodbye to the Queen before her burial will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Located at the top of the Long Walk in the Berkshire town, the hallowed establishment will host a televised committal service at 4pm on Monday.

St George’s Chapel is steeped in royal history, and it is where the Queen bid farewell to her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a Covid-secure funeral like no other last year.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Following the Queen’s funeral on Monday, the coffin will be taken to the chapel by state hearse in slow procession.

The King and members of the royal family will take part in centuries-old traditions and say their final goodbyes before the private burial.

Prime ministers from Commonwealth countries, and past and present members of the Queen’s household will be among the congregation in the chapel.

The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen saying goodbye to her husband at his funeral in St George’s Chapel in April 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA) 

The chapel’s choir will sing, and after the penultimate hymn, the imperial state crown, the orb and the sceptre will be moved from the Queen’s coffin to the altar.

After the final hymn, the King will place the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office and places it on the coffin.

The Dean of Windsor will say a psalm and the Commendation while the Queen’s coffin is lowered into the royal vault.

After this, the Sovereign’s Piper will play a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing, before the congregation sings the national anthem.

Royal wedding
Guests sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 (Danny Lawson/PA) 

The Queen attended a multitude of services at the chapel, including many Christmas Day and Easter celebrations, as well as several major family occasions.

These included the confirmation of the then-Duke of Cambridge in 1997, and the weddings of three of her grandchildren – Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie – before Philip’s funeral in 2021.

St George’s Chapel is also the resting place of 10 monarchs.

The remains of Henry VIII and the beheaded Charles I are entombed there, along with the bodies of the Queen’s parents, George VI and the Queen Mother.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Sir David Suchet with the Queen during her visit to the Almeida Theatre in London (PA)
David Suchet recalls thinking birthday invite to lunch with Queen was ‘a hoax’
Members of the public in the queue next to the River Thames near Bermondsey, London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (James Manning/PA)
Mourners urged not to set off to join queue for Queen’s lying in state
Additional officers have been on patrol in the area in recent weeks (PA)
Police call for calm after ‘serious disorder’ in Leicester
UK supermarket retailers are to stay shut on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
High street shops to shut doors for Queen’s funeral
Drinking tea could be associated with a lower risk of diabetes, a study has suggested (PA)
Drinking tea ‘may lower risk of type 2 diabetes’
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)
The Queen had a great affection for Australians, says PM Anthony Albanese
Brenda Herron (David Young/PA)
Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at invites to Queen’s funeral
One of the UK’s biggest transport operations will take place on Monday as mourners descend on London for the Queen’s funeral (Aaron Chown/PA)
Major transport operation as one million mourners expected in London for funeral
What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 18
The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Police are continuing investigations after a body was found in Dyce on Saturday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce
0
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0

Editor's Picks