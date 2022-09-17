Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 12:04 am
The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Queen showed her “power to lift everybody” when she visited a hospital in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack, the chairwoman of an NHS trust has said.

Kathy Cowell, chair of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, will represent the region’s staff when she attends the state funeral on Monday.

Ahead of the ceremony, she shared memories of meeting the monarch in the aftermath of the terror attack in May 2017, when 22 people were killed after an Ariana Grande concert.

The Queen met staff and young casualties of the bombing when she visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital days after the incident.

Manchester Arena attack anniversary
The Queen speaking to Amy Barlow, 12, from Rawtenstall, Lancashire, and her mother, Kathy (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Cowell said: “The visit from the Queen at this terrible time showed her power to lift everybody – the patients, their families and our staff.

“Her empathy was so evident – this was not an easy visit for her to do, but she was so well received.

“One incident really summed things up for me. There was a young patient who was due for their operation, and who was so excited about meeting the Queen.

“As it happened, she was taken for surgery before Her Majesty arrived, so didn’t have the chance to meet her. The Queen was told about this and within days that young girl received a personal letter from Her Majesty.

“The Queen brought a compassionate sense of calm and order, and left everyone feeling valued. That gift was so much appreciated by patients, their families and staff at that terrible time.”

The Queen also visited the Central Manchester Hospitals site in 2012 as part of her Jubilee Tour.

Ms Cowell added: “I am humbled to have been asked to represent the NHS across Greater Manchester as we say farewell to a monarch who made such an incredible impact on us all.”

Royal visit to Manchester
The Queen waves during the official opening of the Central Manchester City Hospitals, Manchester (Heathcliff O’Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Former patient Brooke Taylor was 10 when she met the Queen as she opened the revamped city hospitals site in 2012.

Now 21, Miss Taylor had been treated at the children’s hospital since being born with a rare pelvic tumour, and has since raised thousands of pounds for its charity.

She said: “The Queen asked me about being in hospital. She also asked about my experience of being a patient and was it a good hospital to be treated in.

“I remember saying to her I was part of the youth forum and I had done lots of fundraising to say thank you to everyone who had helped me.

“I remember not saying much to her as I was really nervous. Usually I can talk for England but I was a bit lost for words.

“She did help make me feel calmer though. She had a really calming effect on everyone.”

Gill Heaton, the deputy chief executive of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, also met the Queen in 2012.

She said: “She came to our group first, and I remember being struck by how petite she was, and what a beautiful smile she had.

“She was genuinely interested in what the staff did and what they had achieved for our patients.

“She was only able to spend a few minutes with our group, but every single member of staff told me afterwards how they felt she connected with them with meaningful conversations.

“She was incredibly good at putting people at ease, so that they could enjoy their conversations.”

Editor's Picks