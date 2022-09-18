What the papers say – September 18

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An emotional evening vigil from the Queen’s eight grandchildren leads the nation’s Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the public tribute was the first vigil of its kind in British history.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Together for Granny'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/SEanKfkAvy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 17, 2022

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday People lead with the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex displaying a “united front” for the 15-minute vigil.

On tomorrow's front page: Princes William and Harry stand together to show a united front for a historic vigil at the Queen’s coffinhttps://t.co/xHMd8uPv0e pic.twitter.com/PoFy61dOJi — The Sun (@TheSun) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express lends its voice to a campaign pushing for a dedicated day in the national calendar to celebrate the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elsewhere, The Observer leads with Prime Minister Liz Truss facing a “political and economic baptism of fire” as the period of national mourning nears its end.

And a Hollywood producer has said secret agents attempted to add details on aliens and UFOs to a sci-fi series, according to the Daily Star Sunday.