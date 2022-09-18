Confiscated food from queue for Queen’s lying in state donated to charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Confiscated food from queue for Queen’s lying in state donated to charity

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 12:33 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 4:29 pm
Volunteers from The Felix Project and the Scout Association have been collecting confiscated food from people queuing to see The Queen lying in state (The Felix Project/PA)
Volunteers from The Felix Project and the Scout Association have been collecting confiscated food from people queuing to see The Queen lying in state (The Felix Project/PA)

Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state is being donated to charity.

People are not allowed to take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and any such items will be confiscated.

Charity The Felix Project said it expects to collect over two tonnes of food, mostly snacks including crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.

Volunteers from The Felix Project and the Scout Assocation have been collecting confiscated food from people queuing to see The Queen lying in state (The Felix Project/PA)
Volunteers from The Felix Project and The Scout Association have been collecting confiscated food from people queuing to see the Queen lying in state (The Felix Project/PA)

With people waiting up to 24 hours to complete the five-mile walk from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, they are coming with plenty of food to keep them going.

When they get to Victoria Tower Gardens the food is confiscated before entry to the Parliamentary estate is allowed and instead of being thrown away, all non-perishable and unopened packages are saved.

The Felix Project will distribute the items to the thousands of community groups it works with across the capital.

Charity chief executive Charlotte Hill said: “We are honoured to be here to play a small part in this hugely poignant event and to know that an extra layer of good is being done here.

“This food is a hugely unique donation and will help hundreds of people who are struggling to afford to eat.

“We support thousands of organisations helping a huge range of people and every day more are getting in contact asking us to give them food.

“We need more food, so opportunities like this are truly wonderful.”

The charity got involved after being told by The Scout Association that a lot of food was being thrown in the bin.

Members of the public in the queue on Lambeth Bridge in London as they wait to view the Queen lying in state
Members of the public in the queue on Lambeth Bridge in London as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mourners have until Monday morning to see the Queen lying in state.

With many having to sleep out overnight and temperatures dropping, officials have been handing out blankets.

These are now being discarded as people get to the front and The Felix Project will give half to charities supporting the homeless in London, and the rest will be donated as supplies to Ukraine.

The queue, which stretches for miles, has taken on a life of its own, and the BBC is giving it a dedicated weather forecast.

