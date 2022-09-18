Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 3:03 pm
The Queen and the Duke of York (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The Queen and the Duke of York (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, saying: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever.”

Andrew hailed the late monarch for her “knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment”, adding: “I will miss your insights, advice and humour”.

He described the Queen as “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one” and said it had been an “honour and privilege” to serve her.

Andrew accompanied his words with a black and white photo taken by society photographer Cecil Beaton of his mother holding him as a newborn in March 1960.

Andrew, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, said “As our book of experiences closes, another opens”, adding and that he would “tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

The Queen’s disgraced second son went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Duke of York walks behind the coffin of the Queen to Westminster Hall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims.

In January, ahead of his legal settlement, the Queen stripped him of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

The duke said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.

“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.

“Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever.

“I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.

“I will miss your insights, advice and humour.

“As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

He finished with the words God Save The King – in honour of his brother Charles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Police officers ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (Vadim Ghirda/PA)
Security operation surrounding Queen’s funeral ‘biggest the UK has ever seen’
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Parks and town halls across Northern Ireland to show Queen’s funeral
(Alamy/PA)
Queen’s Piper to help close funeral with traditional bagpipe piece
What the papers say – September 19 (PA)
What the papers say – September 19
Fifteen more arrests made in continuing ‘disorder’ in east Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fifteen arrests made in continuing ‘disorder’ in east Leicester
Nurse May Parsons delivered the first ever Covid-19 jab outside of a clinical trial (Jacob King/PA)
Health workers ‘honoured’ to play a role in Queen’s funeral
(Henry Nicholls/PA)
What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?
Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence
Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service
(David Cliff/PA)
Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Queue for Queen’s lying in state closes to new arrivals

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against HIbs.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1…
0
Ballater turned out to reflect on the Queen's death. Supplied by Rebecca McGregor.
'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
Grant Street Park.
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station in August 1952. Queen Elizabeth is greeted by soldiers at Ballater Station, one holding a sword. Prince Philip stands holding Prince Charle's hand.
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Philippa Grant car crash death Picture shows; Philippa Grant. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0

Editor's Picks