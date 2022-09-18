259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 2:05 pm
Members of the public queue between Westminster Bridge towards Lambeth Bridge in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Members of the public queue between Westminster Bridge towards Lambeth Bridge in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some 259 people in the queue to see the Queen lying in state needed medical support on Saturday, St John Ambulance has said.

The charity, along with London Ambulance Service, is providing medical support as crowds gather to pay their respects after the death of the monarch.

Overall, some 403 people in the “ceremonial areas” of London needed medical support on Saturday and 19 of these were taken to hospital.

St John expressed concern about cold temperatures overnight as people queue alongside the River Thames.

Temperatures had dropped as low as 4C for those waiting in line overnight on Friday and early on Saturday morning.

St John said in the early hours of Sunday morning – from midnight to 0700 – some 98 people needed medical support, nine of whom needed to be taken to hospital.

Thousands of volunteers for the charity have offered their support during the national period of mourning.

It is helping to provide medical cover in Windsor and London where thousands have gathered each day since the Queen died.

Hundreds of mourners in the crowds have needed medical support so far.

Around 1,000 St John Ambulance volunteers will be on duty during the state funeral in London and Windsor, including 800 who will be on hand to provide medical and first aid support.

