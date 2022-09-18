Two more arrests made following death of teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Two more arrests made following death of teenager

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 2:47 pm
Police signage (joe Giddens/PA)

Two more people have been arrested following the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Heywood, Rochdale, on Saturday morning and died shortly afterwards.

On Sunday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.

Two other men, aged 18 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and remain in police custody.

A 21-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and faces no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said: “Our thoughts remain with Callum’s family, who we are liaising with via a specially trained officer.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for information.

“Officers from the Rochdale district will be providing a visible presence in the coming days to reassure members of the public – anyone with concerns can approach them.”

Anyone with information should contact police  on 0161 8563400 quoting 723 17/09/22 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Security operation surrounding Queen’s funeral ‘biggest the UK has ever seen’
Parks and town halls across Northern Ireland to show Queen’s funeral
Queen’s Piper to help close funeral with traditional bagpipe piece
What the papers say – September 19
Fifteen arrests made in continuing ‘disorder’ in east Leicester
Health workers ‘honoured’ to play a role in Queen’s funeral
What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?
Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service
Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral
Queue for Queen’s lying in state closes to new arrivals

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1…
0
'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0

Editor's Picks