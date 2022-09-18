Co-operation Ireland chief honoured to attend Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Co-operation Ireland chief honoured to attend Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 7:56 pm
Co-operation Ireland chief executive Peter Sheridan (Co-operation Ireland/PA)
Co-operation Ireland chief executive Peter Sheridan (Co-operation Ireland/PA)

The chief of an all-island peace charity has said that it is an honour to be invited to the Queen’s funeral, adding that it will be a “significant moment in history”.

Representatives of charities for which the Queen was patron will join the royal family and world leaders at the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

Among them is Co-operation Ireland, a charity dedicated to peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

Its chief executive Peter Sheridan told the PA news agency that the invitation is “a recognition of the Queen as our joint patron with the President of Ireland, and her significant contribution to Anglo-Irish relations, and peace and reconciliation between these islands”.

“I’m honoured that I’ve been invited to it on behalf of Co-operation Ireland.

“It’s a significant moment in history, but it’s also significant because I believe the Queen was part of building the modern-day British-Irish relations.

“I’m very pleased I’ll be there at it.”

He said that he agreed with comments given by Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Sunday, that “authentic actions” by the Queen “cemented” Anglo-Irish relations in the modern era.

“I think that’s absolutely right,” Mr Sheridan said, adding that her 2011 visit to Dublin was “laden with gestures of healing”.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II State Visit to Ireland
The Queen speaks at Dublin Castle in 2011 (John Stillwell/PA)

“When you think of her state visit to Dublin, you could almost feel her growing on people right through.”

He added: “She wore a green coat and shamrocks, speaking those few words in Irish at Dublin Castle, and that laying of a wreath in respect at the Garden of Remembrance and then also at (the National War Memorial Gardens in) Islandbridge.

“Those events, you just feel her growing affection with the people of Ireland and they were significant in themselves, individual moments of reconciliation and healing.

“And if you add to that then when she visited Enniskillen and walked across from the Church of Ireland cathedral across to the Catholic church across the street – all significant acts of healing.”

The day after the visit to the two churches in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, Mr Sheridan would be one of the people to witness the historic handshake between the Queen and former IRA commander Martin McGuinness, who was deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland at the time, in a further symbolic gesture of reconciliation.

Among the other charities of which the Queen was patron who will be represented at the funeral service at Westminster Abbey are the Women’s Royal Army Corps Association and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Dr Jilly Tolfrey, who will attend the funeral on behalf of the Fire Fighters Charity, said it was “an honour and a privilege” to attend.

“She was an embodiment of public service and that was really evident in her role as patron and she clearly held the fire and rescue service in high regard,” Dr Tolfrey said.

