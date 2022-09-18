Northern Ireland joins minute’s silence held to mourn the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Northern Ireland joins minute’s silence held to mourn the Queen

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 9:36 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:20 pm
(Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
(Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

A minute’s silence has been held at locations across Northern Ireland to mourn the death of the Queen ahead of a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

People across the UK were invited to mark the occasion at their homes, on their streets and with community events from 8pm.

Throughout Sunday, hundreds of people flocked to the village of Hillsborough to lay flowers at the gate of the castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Floral tributes left outside Hillsborough Castle (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Thousands are believed to have visited the front gates of Hillsborough Castle ahead of the moment of reflection on the life and legacy of the late monarch.

A gong was sounded as the minute’s silence began, prompting the crowd to bow their heads as they stood in front of floral tributes left at the gates of the castle.

Fiona and Peter Moore, from Ballygowan, told the PA news agency they went to Hillsborough to pay their respects.

“Just over the years, she’s just always been a very solid figure, always there, and it’s just a bit of a shock, really, at the end when eventually it’s come to her passing on. We’re very sad to see that,” Mr Moore said.

Marky Pritchard, originally from Lurgan but who now lives in Royal Hillsborough, said he and his family are flying to London on Monday morning to attend the funeral.

“She meant everything,” he said.

“When I was 16 years of age I swore an oath to the lady and I meant every word of it,” Mr Pritchard said, who serves with The 1st Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment.

“So it’s quite emotional. She’s the commander in chief, commander in chief then, and the commander in chief of my heart now, and always will be.”

Robin Campbell, from Hillsborough, said he came out on Sunday night “to join with the rest of the nation for the minute’s silence for the Queen, to remember her”.

“It’s such an historic event, sad but also celebratory in that she’s also left a great legacy for us all to follow,” he said.

In Belfast, people gathered at the mural of the Queen on the Shankill Road and West Belfast Orange Hall’s memorial garden ahead of the minute’s silence.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public visit a mural to the Queen on the Shankill Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

William Humphrey, chairman of the West Belfast Orange Hall Committee and a former member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, told those gathered at the Orange Hall that the Queen was respected “not just as our monarch, but as an international stateswoman”.

“We will never see the like of her again. Tonight we are gathered here to join with the rest of the nation in that one-minute silence.

“We have lost someone who, for many of us, started off as the daughter of this nation, became the mother of our nation, the grandmother of our nation, and the great-grandmother of our nation.

“I think it’s fair to say that for all of us, and that’s right across the country, the Queen’s passing was like someone in our own family passing, and I think that pays tribute to how she was loved across every household in the kingdom.”

Members dressed in their orange collarettes then bowed their heads during the minute’s silence.

Afterwards, a flautist played Abide With Me for those gathered in front of the illuminated building and a short service was held.

The silence was also observed in other venues across Northern Ireland, including at Belfast International Airport and the landmark tourist attraction Titanic Belfast.

A cross-community service of prayer and reflection was held from 6pm at St Macartin’s Church of Ireland Cathedral and at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, where the congregation retraced the path the Queen took from one church to the other during her 2012 visit.

Hundreds of foreign dignitaries and charity representatives will be among those who will join the royal family at the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

They will be bussed to the venue from early morning, with the service expected to begin at around 11am.

Events are being held across Northern Ireland where people can watch the state funeral, including at Coleraine Town Hall and Belfast City Hall.

Large screens will also broadcast the funeral live in the People’s Park in Ballymena and Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus.

The funeral comes almost a week after the King made his first visit to Northern Ireland as the UK’s new head of state.

Charles met politicians at Hillsborough Castle before he and the Queen Consort attended a memorial service in the Queen’s honour at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

Charles and Camilla also greeted some members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the new monarch.

