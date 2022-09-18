Queen’s funeral will be a beautiful day, says Master of the King’s Music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Queen’s funeral will be a beautiful day, says Master of the King’s Music

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 10:18 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:24 pm
(MoD/Sgt Donald C Todd RLC/PA)
(MoD/Sgt Donald C Todd RLC/PA)

The Queen’s state funeral will be a day that highlights the “wonderful things that can happen in music”, the Master of the King’s Music has said.

Judith Weir served the late monarch as Master of the Queen’s music until her death, having become the first woman appointed to the position in 2014.

After Charles’s ascension to the throne, Ms Weir becomes Master of the King’s Music until her term ends in 2024.

She the Queen’s funeral will be an “important day” that will touch millions.

“It will be a beautiful day, we will see the most wonderful things that can happen in music,” she told the BBC.

“I think also an important moment for us to really realise that we will not be seeing the Queen again.

“She won’t pop up as she so often did, even in the last year doing some delightful things, cutting a cake at the WI or something. She has died, this is our reality moment.”

The composer and musician, 68, also spoke about the Queen’s delight for music.

She said: “In my experience, she was a person who had a lot of music in her life. She had had a very musical upbringing, piano lessons, used to sing amateur theatricals when she was young.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Visit to Slovakia
The Queen makes a speech at the Philharmonic Hall in Slovakia (Chris Ison/PA)

“But of course, in her mature life she was surrounded by music, she really admired those wonderful military bands.

“She was a committed church-goer and head of the English church, she went at least once a week and she and her husband really listened to that beautiful Anglican music and could really differentiate between it.

“I would say also, of course, she was a young person in the 40s and would have heard a lot of great show music of that time.

“I don’t remember her being assertive about pieces of music but she was very clear about good or bad performances, whether people had done well or not.

“I think that is why a good word from her was worth having.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

(Alamy/PA)
Queen’s Piper to help close funeral with traditional bagpipe piece
The Queen is greeted by the Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria at the Royal Variety Performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London (PA)
Royal Variety Charity chairman: Queen meant so much to entertainment industry
Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga issues tearful apology after performance cut short due to bad weather
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’
Arlo Parks arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Arlo Parks cancels string of concerts to look after her mental health
(Murray Chalmers PR/PA)
Robbie Williams becomes solo artist with most UK number one albums
Experts say that listening to your favourite music when stressed can help avoid comfort eating (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Switch on your favourite playlist to avoid overeating when stressed, experts say
The Prince of Wales speaks to music producer Naughty Boy (PA)
Naughty Boy ‘forever grateful’ for the King’s support of his music career
Katherine Jenkins (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katherine Jenkins: Music helps bring out emotions at Queen’s memorial events

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against HIbs.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1…
0
Ballater turned out to reflect on the Queen's death. Supplied by Rebecca McGregor.
'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
Grant Street Park.
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station in August 1952. Queen Elizabeth is greeted by soldiers at Ballater Station, one holding a sword. Prince Philip stands holding Prince Charle's hand.
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Philippa Grant car crash death Picture shows; Philippa Grant. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0

Editor's Picks