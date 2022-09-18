What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 12:03 am
(Henry Nicholls/PA)
(Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death.

Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

– Lying in state

The lying in state will end at 6.30am on Monday, before the Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

– Funeral service at Westminster Abbey

At 8am, the congregation will begin to take their seats in the abbey.

Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers will first gather at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea before travelling to Westminster.

Just after 10.35am, a bearer party from The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will lift the coffin from a wooden frame and carry it to the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage by the North Door of Westminster Hall.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

The carriage will depart at 10.44am, drawn by 142 Royal Naval personnel. It will be followed by the King, other members of the royal family, the King’s Household and the Household of the Prince of Wales.

The procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am and the coffin will be lifted off the carriage by the bearer party and carried inside.

Before the service, the tenor bell will toll every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen’s life.

The funeral will begin at 11am.

At 11.55am, The Last Post will mark the beginning of a national two-minute silence.

The Queen’s Piper will then play Reveille, the national anthem and a lament to bring the service to a close at around 12pm.

– The procession and onwards to Windsor

The Queen’s coffin will be carried back to the gun carriage before the procession steps off from Westminster Abbey at 12.15pm.

The procession will move through Broad Sanctuary Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way, before arriving at Wellington Arch at 1pm.

The coffin will be lifted off the gun carriage and placed in the state hearse, which will depart for Windsor as the parade gives a royal salute and the national anthem is played.

The King and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family will depart for Windsor by car.

The hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, and join the procession, which will have been formed up and in position to step off at 3.10pm.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

– The committal service

The service will mark the end of public ceremonial arrangements, and will begin at 4pm.

The door of St George’s Chapel will open for the congregation at 3.20pm, with members of the royal family not in the procession arriving for the service at 3.25pm.

The hearse will process along Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill and the Parade Ground.

The procession, which will have been joined by the King and other family members on the north side of the quadrangle as it passes into Engine Court, will arrive at the West Steps of the chapel in Horseshoe Cloister at 3.53pm.

The bearer party will lift the coffin from the hearse and it will be carried in procession up the steps into St George’s Chapel before the committal service.

It is not known how long the service will last.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

The King and members of the royal family will depart from the Galilee Porch for Windsor Castle once the service concludes.

– The private burial service

The Dean of Windsor will conduct a burial service attended by the King and members of the royal family at 7.30pm.

The Queen will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh at King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Chrissy Heerey (Andrew Quinn/PA)
‘I feel very privileged’ says final mourner as lying in state ends
Train services at Paddington station have been suspended, disrupted the journeys of thousands of mourners attempting to reach London or Windsor for the Queen’s funeral (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mourners’ rail journeys disrupted by damaged overhead wires
Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 6.29am to pay her respects on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London (PA)
Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen
The Queen at Windsor Castle in May 2022 (Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA)
Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral
The Queen as pictured on her last public engagement and her first appearance on UK soil as sovereign (Jane Barlow/Archive/PA)
In Pictures: A reign for the ages takes its place in the history books
Members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall. Photo: PA
Queen's funeral live: London prepares for service in Westminster Abbey
0
Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying in state (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mourners vent frustration after being turned away from Queen’s lying in state
Thousands of people have made the pilgrimage to pay their respects to the Queen, with the queue to see her lying in state closing to new arrivals after four long days on the eve of her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queue to Queen’s lying in state closes to public after four long days
Police officers ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (Vadim Ghirda/PA)
Security operation surrounding Queen’s funeral ‘biggest the UK has ever seen’
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Parks and town halls across Northern Ireland to show Queen’s funeral

More from Press and Journal

(Henry Nicholls/PA)
£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For PT piece on death of QEII comparing similarities in teh two Queens' characters Picture shows; Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
The remarkable similarities between Queen Elizabeth and her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria
0
Nutritionist Wendy Urwin.
Diet 'revelation' was catalyst for Highland woman's new business
0
Cammy Harper, left, is congratulated by Caley Thistle team-mate David Carson after levelling at Dundee.
Cammy Harper wanted hat-trick shot as Caley Thistle bagged points in Dundee
0
Highland Rugby Club is in its centenary year.
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital
Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be in Aberdeen to promote trade opportunities.
Ghana's energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms
0

Editor's Picks