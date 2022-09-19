Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All eyes are on London for the Queen’s state funeral.

VIPs, dignitaries and mourners are gathering in the capital to say a final farewell to the late monarch, who died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 aged 96.

The Queen fulfilled her final duty in Parliament when her lying in state ended at Westminster Hall at 8.30am.

Her coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey, where mourners are gathering, for a funeral service at 11am.

A committal service will take place at 4pm in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with a private burial service set for 7.30pm.

(PA Graphics)

8.18am

A car registered to the Irish embassy was among a group of diplomatic cars to arrive in Chelsea with a police motorbike escort.

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin is one of the dignitaries expected to attend the funeral.

Pranav Bhanot and Nancy O’Neill arrived at Westminster Abbey just after 8am.

Members of the public in The Mall, central London, before the Queen’s state funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)

A long-serving nurse, Ms O’Neill was recognised for her efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Bhanot, from Chigwell in Essex, helped deliver 1,200 free meals during the pandemic.

Both are attending the funeral after being named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

8.11am

The doors of Westminster Abbey opened at 8am, ahead of the arrival of the first mourners for the Queen’s funeral.

The King’s Guards trooped through the Abbey’s gates, with two soldiers stationed at the metal gates awaiting the start of proceedings.

7.58am

The world’s media has gathered outside Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral later this morning.

Access in and around central London is tightly controlled as TV and radio crews prepare to broadcast to millions if not billions of people around the world.

A massive scaffold has been erected in front of the Abbey for the media, awaiting the first members of the congregation, who are expected to arrive after 8am.

Let us pray for the Royal Family as they gather today to commend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II into the hands of our loving and faithful God. We come together to give thanks for a long life, lived in service to her people and her Saviour, Jesus Christ. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) September 19, 2022

7.50am

Police officers prepare on The Mall in London ahead of the Queen’s state funeral:

(Paul Ellis/PA)

Members of the armed services walking down Horseferry Road to get into position:

(Danny Lawson/PA)

7.47am

Shortly after 7.30am, dignitaries began to arrive at the Royal Hospital in diplomatic cars with dark windows.

The first vehicle to cross the police cordon was registered to Sudan.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader, is expected to attend the Queen’s funeral.

7.45am

Chrissy Heerey, the last person to see the Queen lying in state, visited the coffin in Westminster Hall twice.

After first queuing at 5.15pm on Sunday and going through the hall at 1.15am, she rejoined the queue at 2.30am.

(Andrew Quinn/PA)

She said: “(I wanted to go the second time) because it’s so quick and it’s so momentous. I didn’t feel as though I’d done it justice.

“There were a lot of people (inside Westminster Hall) but everybody was very solemn, everybody was very respectful.

“Everybody gave each other room so they could have that final moment.”

7.38am

NHS medic and author Dr Amir Khan said people may not just be mourning the late monarch today – which could bring back painful memories.

Morning A day of reflection A day that will be difficult for many who have lost their own loved ones ❤️ Grief is the price we pay for love, however you’re feeling, know you’re not alone#queensfuneral #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/x1ACKWh97d — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) September 19, 2022

7.32am

Early on Monday morning, police officers formed a ring of security, blocking off streets surrounding the Royal Hospital Chelsea where foreign heads of state are due to gather to be transported in buses to Westminster Abbey.

The home of the Chelsea pensioners was cut off to the public by uniformed officers and security barriers ahead of the dignitaries’ arrival.

Photographers, television cameras and journalists gathered on the edge of the security ring hoping to catch sight of the bus convoy.

Seeing more people now, around Victoria Station. Continue to pass loads of security ahead of #queensfuneral. pic.twitter.com/l3iBOR5H7v — Autumn Brewington (@Autumnsan1) September 19, 2022

7.31am

Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.

Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.

Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.”

Members of the public observe the national minute’s silence in memory of the Queen in Westminster Hall on Sunday evening (PA)

“We were sent from one point to another and living off the false hope that they might let us in. At one point they said they were going to open the gates, then suddenly they didn’t. There was no empathy at all from the organisers.”

Fiona Harper, 60, said organisation of the last night of queuing was characterised by “inaptitude” with confusion about where wristbands were to be handed out.

Ms Harper said: “The problem was that we were all lead to believe that you picked up your wristband at the end of the queue. So, we were querying for an hour and a half before they told us there were no more wristbands.”

7.25am

The second last person to see the Queen lying in state was Sima Mansouri, 55, originally from Iran, who lives in South Croydon, London.

Her love for the Queen dates back to the 1970s, when her cousin was a flower girl for a royal visit in Tehran.

Ms Mansouri said: “It was a boiling hot day and my poor cousin has got very fair skin, blonde hair and blue eyes.

(Andrew Quinn/PA)

“The Queen came out of her plane and was more concerned with my cousin burning in the sun than being a royal.”

“She said, ‘Can someone please get this little girl out of the sun?’ Then she kissed her and grabbed the flowers.

“I thought it was amazing.”

7.16am

All railway lines between Slough and Paddington are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.

This is disrupting journeys for mourners attempting to travel to London for the Queen’s funeral from Reading or Heathrow Airport.

Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are affected.

⚠️Due to damage to overhead wires, all lines between Slough and Paddington are blocked. ⚠️Train services running to or from these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes. ⚠️Disruption is expected until 10:00 ⚠️Check your journey at https://t.co/U53eoQQs6C — GWR (@GWRHelp) September 19, 2022

The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train.

This is causing GWR trains to be diverted, delaying journeys to the capital.

7.12am

The last person leaving the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the RAF from Melton Mowbray.

She said: “It felt like a real privilege to do that.

The final member of the public, left, paying her respects at 6.29am (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’d already been round once, I went in at 1.15 this morning.

“It’s one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here.”

7.10am

With the lying in state coming to an end, the Queen has finished her final duty in Parliament – an institute she visited frequently during her 70-year reign.

She delivered her first Queen’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament on November 4 1952.

The Duke of Edinburgh helping the Queen off the Australia State Coach as the pair arrive at the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening in November 1988 (David Jones/PA)

As monarch she only missed three state openings – in 1959 and 1963 when she was pregnant with Andrew, the future Duke of York and Edward, who would become Earl of Wessex and then in May this year as her health faltered.

On that occasion the then-Prince of Wales opened Parliament, a role which will be his by right from now on as King.

6.48am

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s state funeral, the order of service has shown.

6.45am

The last people who queued through the night to witness the lying in state left Westminster Hall at 6.30am.

Members of parliamentary staff then followed, with Black Rod Sarah Clarke, 56, the last to walk past the coffin.

Black Rod Sarah Clarke walks through Westminster Hall at 6.30am after paying her respects (Yui Mok/PA)

6.33am

The Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall has ended.

6.11am

Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying-in-state.

Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.

Albert, who joined the queue without a wristband at 10pm last night, was one of those not allowed into Westminster.

He said the Government’s official live feed was not kept up-to-date with information that no more wristbands would be given out.

“The communication has been terrible,” said Albert after queuing in central London for over six hours.

He added: “There were loads of people who joined the official queue based on the website, but never received wristbands.”

“And in the queue they didn’t give us any information – just to be disrespectful to us when we got here (Lambeth Bridge) in the end.“

6.08am

Hundreds of people are still streaming out of Westminster Hall after seeing the Queen lying in state.

They are among the final people to see the Queen’s coffin, with the lying in state expected to finish at 6.30am.

They have been waiting for hours, with the queue closing after 10.30pm on Sunday.

At 5.17am on the day of her funeral, the final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Yui Mok/PA)

6.05am

How to watch on television

The BBC’s special programming will air from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

ITV’s programming will start at 9.30am, and all the day’s programming – from 6am to midnight – will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub, the first time the broadcaster has done so.

6am

The Queen’s funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read lessons, while the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers.

Towards the end of the service, the Last Post will sound, followed by two minutes of silence to be observed in the abbey and around the UK.

US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron will be among the 2,000 people gathered inside Westminster Abbey.

The leaders of most Commonwealth countries, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Canadian and Australian counterparts Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, are expected to attend.

Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella and Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro are among those attending, along with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

King Felipe of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia, are among the European royals set to be there.

They will join members of the British royal family, UK prime ministers past and present and key figures from public life.

Downing Street said nearly 200 key workers and volunteers recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June have been invited.

A senior palace official said heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers, will gather at the Royal Hospital Chelsea and “travel under collective arrangements” to the abbey.