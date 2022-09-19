‘Mixed emotions’ for Birthday Honours recipients at Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Mixed emotions’ for Birthday Honours recipients at Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 9:11 am
Pranav Bhanot (Vineet Johri/PA)
Pranav Bhanot (Vineet Johri/PA)

Members of the public invited to say goodbye to the Queen have spoken of a day of “mixed emotions”, after some of those named in the monarch’s Birthday Honours List in June were offered the chance to attend her funeral.

Father-of-two Pranav Bhanot, from Chigwell in Essex, was honoured for his work supporting people throughout the pandemic, helping to deliver 1,200 free meals.

Speaking as he made his way into Westminster Abbey, he told the PA news agency he was “very grateful” to have been invited.

“It’s going to mean a lot to just be there,” he said.

The key workers and volunteers will join prime ministers, presidents and dignitaries from around the world inside Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

Gun carriage procession graphic
(PA Graphics)

“I’m certainly not a world leader, Mr Bhanot added.

“I feel slightly out of place, but very grateful. I think it’s going to be a day of mixed emotions – celebratory because the Queen achieved so much, but very sad because we are mourning our monarch.”

He was joined outside the Abbey by Nancy O’Neill, a long-serving nurse from Bradford.

Both were awarded MBEs and arrived together at Westminster Abbey.

Ms O’Neill said: “I think it is going to be surreal. I don’t think it’s really going to sink in until after we have finished today.

“But first of all, we actually have to get there,” she joked, as the pair walked towards the Abbey.

