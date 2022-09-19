‘Gentle giant’ horse Apollo taking part in Queen’s funeral procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
'Gentle giant' horse Apollo taking part in Queen's funeral procession

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 9:57 am
A view of the procession ahead of the State Funeral (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A horse known as a “gentle giant” is to take part in the funeral procession of the Queen.

Apollo the Drum Horse will be ridden by Lance Corporal Chris Diggle from the Band of the Household Cavalry.

The nine-year-old horse stands at over 17 hands (1.73 metres) tall and weighs in at nearly 800 kilograms.

He is described as a “big friendly giant” who “loves attention”.

Lance Corporal Diggle, from Yorkshire, will ride Apollo with reins attached to his feet as his hands will be holding solid silver drums.

“He’s a big lad, gentle giant that he is, but he does have his quirks – he can be naughty like most horses but he is lovely on the whole,” Lance Corporal Diggle told the PA news agency.

“He is really gentle, he is the most placid horse and that’s why he is on today because he is so well behaved.

“Apollo and I will be just in front of the gun carriage and we will be just behind the first division Blues and Royals.

“We follow the Blues and Royals making sure the pace is steady for the carriage.”

He added: “We won’t be beating the drum today, the sombre occasion … will mean no music for us.

“We will have the drums and will go out with absolutely everything, but no playing today.

“The reins are attached through my stirrups which I have my legs in and because I usually have sticks in my hand (to beat the drum).

“I have to control the horse with my legs and steer it that way.”

Apollo the Drum Horse will be ridden by Lance Corporal Chris Diggle from The Band of the Household Cavalry in the Queen’s funeral procession (Ella Pickover/PA)

Drum Horses of the Household Cavalry carry the rank of major and as such are senior to all other animals of rank in the army.

Apollo joined the Household Cavalry in 2020.

He is being paraded two years after he enlisted – usually it takes three years for horses to train for this role.

Lance Corporal Diggle said: “Some take longer than others and get on with it really well.

“It’s because of all the kit that they carry and the drums banging, some get through quicker, and some of it’s just a lot slower for them.”

Drum Horses belong to the sovereign and permissions must be sought from the monarch for their tails and mane to be clipped.

The Queen was invited to name Apollo after this year’s Trooping of the Colour, though she deferred the offer to the Silver Stick in Waiting, Colonel Mark Berry.

