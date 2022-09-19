Rainbow appears over Westminster as Queen’s lying in state comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Rainbow appears over Westminster as Queen’s lying in state comes to an end

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 10:27 am
A rainbow was spotted over Westminster on the final evening of the Queen’s lying in state (@RobG_UK/Twitter)
A rainbow was spotted over Westminster on the final evening of the Queen’s lying in state (@RobG_UK/Twitter)

Thousands of mourners were greeted with a “poignant” rainbow over Westminster on Sunday evening as the Queen’s lying in state came to a close.

Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of mourners lined pathways around the Thames for days for their chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty.

Access to the official queue had ended on Sunday night, in order to meet the 6.30am closure of the lying in state period.

Crowds remained even after the doors closed, and were greeted by a rainbow over Westminster Abbey, where hours later the Queen will be laid to her final rest on Monday.

On September 8, the day of the Queen’s passing, a rainbow also appeared above Windsor Castle that was visible as the monarch’s death was announced to mourners that had gathered.

Robert Green, 48, a real estate business owner from London, was visiting Westminster with his family and witnessed the rainbow – which he said lasted three minutes from 6:54pm.

“The atmosphere was incredible,” Mr Green told the PA news agency.

“I wanted to experience the event with my family and to see the amazing numbers of people, from all over the world, gathering around Westminster and still queuing to see the Queen lying in state.

Autumn weather Sep 18th 2022
A rainbow is seen over Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA Images)

“The light had been building up gradually over the afternoon and it was even more spectacular with the dark clouds, creating wonderful contrast with the orange and red hues of the sunset.

“None of us expected the rainbow though so we were pleasantly shocked to see it, especially as it arced perfectly over Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster.

“It seemed to end right in the centre of Westminster Hall roof – very poignant and quite moving really.”

Queen Elizabeth II health
A rainbow was seen as members of the public gathered outside Buckingham Palace in central London, hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

Those queuing faced hours in the line on Sunday, with waiting times reaching a peak of 14 hours at 10am.

Members of the public, celebrities and foreign dignitaries were all seen queuing – including David Beckham, who spent more than 12 hours waiting.

Mourners were visually upset as they nodded a final goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by the Bearer Party in to the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen laid to rest in Windsor after emotional public farewell
David Dimbleby (Yui Mok/PA)
David Dimbleby follows in father’s footsteps as he leads BBC committal coverage
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Australian TV presenters fail to recognise Liz Truss
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (right), visits Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ukraine’s first lady says it was ‘great honour’ to attend Queen’s funeral
Onlookers watch as the State Gun Carriage carries the Queen’s coffin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black ribbons and extra hours as councils clean up after funeral and ‘The Queue’
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell
Floral tributes in Hyde Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
Thousands spill into Hyde Park to watch Queen’s coffin pass by
Edward ‘Bear’ Grylls from Ramsbury is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Chief Scout Bear Grylls says Queen’s funeral is ‘a day we will never forget’
Stephen Fry meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Stephen Fry and Gordon Ramsay among famous names bidding farewell to Queen
Queen Elizabeth and former US President Barack Obama at a Buckingham Palace State Banquet in 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘beloved’ Queen

More from Press and Journal

queen's funeral inverness
Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
A rainbow was spotted over Westminster on the final evening of the Queen’s lying in state (@RobG_UK/Twitter)
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Philippa Grant at Maggies Highland in 2010. Picture Sandy McCook
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0

Editor's Picks