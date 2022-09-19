Soldier reflects on final display of ‘ER’ uniform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Soldier reflects on final display of ‘ER’ uniform

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 10:32 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 10:56 am
Trooper Tilly Bishop, a trumpeter from The Life Guards regiment, will be in the Queen’s funeral procession (Ella Pickover/PA)
Trooper Tilly Bishop, a trumpeter from The Life Guards regiment, will be in the Queen’s funeral procession (Ella Pickover/PA)

A soldier has described how she will wear the “ER” royal cypher for the last time when she participates in the Queen’s funeral procession.

Trooper Tilly Bishop, a trumpeter from The Life Guards regiment, which is part of the Household Cavalry, said that she laid flowers in Windsor with her family after the death of the Queen.

After visiting the Berkshire castle she said she had a “little bit of an emotional breakdown”.

And she said she sometimes stumbles on the new words to the national anthem.

Trooper Tilly Bishop
Trooper Tilly Bishop, a trumpeter from The Life Guards regiment, will be in the Queen’s funeral procession (Ella Pickover/PA)

Trooper Bishop, from Windsor, said she feels “honoured” to participate in the funeral but appreciates it will be the last moment to that her Trumpeter’s gold kit will be branded with the “ER” royal cypher, which stands for Elizabeth Regina.

A royal cypher is unique to each monarch and the new cypher will read CR – Charles Rex.

Trooper Bishop, who will be riding her grey horse Platinum, has previously ridden in the Queen’s Birthday Parade and Jubilee Pageant.

The 20-year-old will be wearing a gold coat and riding the only grey horse in the procession behind the royal cars.

The royal cars will be behind the gun carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin.

She said she was “incredibly nervous” about her role in the procession.

Trooper Bishop added: “So many of the parades that we do are celebration, and this is a totally different thing.

“We are celebrating the Queen’s life, but it is emotional.”

Funeral route graphic
(PA Graphics)

She added: “I’m also incredibly proud to be part of it.

“The Queen was such an amazing person that being part of something like this is just overwhelming.”

Trooper Bishop is normally stationed in Windsor and visited the castle with family to lay flowers at the weekend.

“I went up to Windsor castle with my family on Sunday and we went and put some flowers down and that’s when it hit me and I went home and had a little bit of an emotional breakdown.

“It’s hard to process really because she was such a massive part of our lives.

“Changing the National Anthem to ‘King’, it still hits me sometimes, and I keep saying the wrong thing, but we’ll get there. It’s amazing that we got to work for her.”

On the change of the royal cypher, she added: “It is on our gold coat, which is what I am wearing today – at the moment it says ER, but it will be changing to CR straight after the funeral.

“It’s really strange, for my whole career it has been ER and everything has been ER and so much of our uniform will be changing from the Queen’s crown to the King’s.”

She will be paying the Royal Salute as the mounted soldiers leave and enter Hyde Park Barracks.

Corporal of Horse William Morrison, Master Tailor, from Aberdeen, described how he joined the tailoring services of the Household Cavalry after a back injury.

He has spent the last 10 days preparing ceremonial uniforms of the Blues and Royals and the Life Guards, the regiments of the Household Cavalry, for the procession.

The 35-year-old described how he met the Queen, who remembered his grandfather Sir Rex Hodges.

“I had quite a bad back injury – a combination of lifting weights incorrectly and doing a lot of vigorous horse riding – so could no longer do the role of a fighting solider or ride horses very well so I tried my hand at tailoring,” he said.

“All of the traditions and knowledge that you learn, it has been really good to be a part of it.

“In 2012 I won a competition called the Princess Elizabeth cup which is awarded for the best turned out trooper, and the Queen presented me with that cup.

“She said that she remembered my grandfather from the war – he was chairman of Mersey Docks and Harbour Board during the war.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by the Bearer Party in to the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen laid to rest in Windsor after emotional public farewell
David Dimbleby (Yui Mok/PA)
David Dimbleby follows in father’s footsteps as he leads BBC committal coverage
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Australian TV presenters fail to recognise Liz Truss
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (right), visits Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ukraine’s first lady says it was ‘great honour’ to attend Queen’s funeral
Onlookers watch as the State Gun Carriage carries the Queen’s coffin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black ribbons and extra hours as councils clean up after funeral and ‘The Queue’
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell
Floral tributes in Hyde Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
Thousands spill into Hyde Park to watch Queen’s coffin pass by
Edward ‘Bear’ Grylls from Ramsbury is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Chief Scout Bear Grylls says Queen’s funeral is ‘a day we will never forget’
Stephen Fry meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Stephen Fry and Gordon Ramsay among famous names bidding farewell to Queen
Queen Elizabeth and former US President Barack Obama at a Buckingham Palace State Banquet in 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘beloved’ Queen

More from Press and Journal

queen's funeral inverness
Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
Trooper Tilly Bishop, a trumpeter from The Life Guards regiment, will be in the Queen’s funeral procession (Ella Pickover/PA)
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Philippa Grant at Maggies Highland in 2010. Picture Sandy McCook
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0

Editor's Picks