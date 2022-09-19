Nation pays its respects to Queen at state funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nation pays its respects to Queen at state funeral

By Penny Alderton
September 19, 2022, 11:09 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 11:32 am
The Queen’s coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral (Frank Augstein/PA)
The Queen’s coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Queen’s state funeral has begun with the grieving royal family, world leaders and representatives of the nation among those witnessing history.

A single toll from Big Ben signalled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066, and where the new monarch was sitting surrounded by the royal family he now leads.

The King, Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex as the coffin of the Queen leaves Westminster Hall for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)
The King, Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex as the coffin of the Queen leaves Westminster Hall for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

King Charles III and his siblings – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – had marched behind their mother’s coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.

Tens of thousands have filled the capital to pay their last respects just a few hours after the last person had filed past the Queen’s coffin, bringing to a close the symbolic ritual.

Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden among the mourners alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, future king Prince George, aged nine, and his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at the state funeral, after reaching an age where they can participate in the national event.

William had walked behind his grandmother’s coffin with his brother the Duke of Sussex and his cousin Peter Phillips, following in the footsteps of Charles and his siblings.

Westminster Abbey was the venue for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 1947 wedding and now this ancient place of worship was the fitting venue for her funeral.

Among the congregation were all six living former prime ministers – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson – with members of the Cabinet led by the current premier, Liz Truss.

A large number of minor royals were invited including the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband former England rugby star Mike Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their spouses, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Other attendees included a group of Chelsea Pensioners in their red tunics and Knights of the Garter in their velvet cloaks.

A number of people recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic were also invited.

