Mourners resort to watching Queen’s funeral on phones due to rail disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mourners resort to watching Queen’s funeral on phones due to rail disruption

By Penny Alderton
September 19, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 3:23 pm
GWR services have been bit by delays (Andrew Matthews/PA)
GWR services have been bit by delays (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mourners travelling to London for the Queen’s funeral resorted to watching proceedings on their mobiles due to railway disruption.

No trains could enter or leave Paddington station, west London, from 6.30am because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station.

Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.

Many affected passengers planned to be in London for the start of the day’s events but were delayed for several hours.

The sound of the choir at Westminster Abbey echoed through the carriages of delayed trains as mourners watched the service on their smartphones.

Bev Palfreman said she was “absolutely gutted” about missing the start of the funeral.

The 61-year-old from Oakhampton, Devon, said: “The Queen has just been there throughout the whole of my life. This was the only thing I wanted to do.”

Gaby Thomas, 29, who travelled from Castle Cary, Somerset, with her father, said: “My dad is a former naval officer and he wanted to see the procession and the military involved.

“It’s just about being there. We were meant to arrive in Paddington at about 8.30am. We are still hoping to catch the end of the procession.

“It’s a typical British thing to happen.”

Passengers on a GWR train were told by a member of staff using the public address system: “My sincerest apologies for the delays on such an important day for the country.”

A train which departed Paddington at 6.25am was been stuck outside the station for more than two-and-a-half hours with passengers on board.

People who planned to travel to Paddington were advised to take a South Western Railway train from Reading to Waterloo instead.

One passenger said it took them five-and-a-half hours to reach Paddington from Castle Cary, instead of the planned one hour and 40 minutes.

Mourners travelling to the funeral events in Windsor from Paddington were also affected.

Blocked train
Members of the public on an Elizabeth Line train at a standstill outside Royal Oak station in London (Alan Hamilton/PA)

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the disruption which we expect to continue throughout the day.

“We are working hard to get services running as soon as possible and passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel.

“We will continue to update passengers as the situation develops.”

Network Rail reported that there were no major problems affecting London’s other major stations.

Passenger numbers were around 50% down compared with the same day last week due to the lack of commuters.

Monday saw one of the UK’s biggest transport operations as mourners descended on London and Windsor.

Around 250 extra train services were planned.

They included a 3am departure from Penzance, Cornwall, for Paddington, which left with no passengers, according to news website CornwallLive.

The service only ran as far as Reading due to the electric wires damage.

Transport for London recorded 2.08 million Tube journeys on Sunday.

That was up 16% on the same day a week earlier and was slightly above pre-coronavirus levels.

Passengers in London were urged to delay journeys home due to fears of overcrowding if too many people tried to travel immediately after the funeral procession leaves Westminster.

National Highways lifted roadworks and suspended planned motorway closures across England.

But many local roads were closed in central London, leading to bus diversions and no coach services to or from Victoria.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by the Bearer Party in to the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen laid to rest in Windsor after emotional public farewell
David Dimbleby (Yui Mok/PA)
David Dimbleby follows in father’s footsteps as he leads BBC committal coverage
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Australian TV presenters fail to recognise Liz Truss
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (right), visits Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ukraine’s first lady says it was ‘great honour’ to attend Queen’s funeral
Onlookers watch as the State Gun Carriage carries the Queen’s coffin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black ribbons and extra hours as councils clean up after funeral and ‘The Queue’
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell
Floral tributes in Hyde Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
Thousands spill into Hyde Park to watch Queen’s coffin pass by
Edward ‘Bear’ Grylls from Ramsbury is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Chief Scout Bear Grylls says Queen’s funeral is ‘a day we will never forget’
Stephen Fry meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Stephen Fry and Gordon Ramsay among famous names bidding farewell to Queen
Queen Elizabeth and former US President Barack Obama at a Buckingham Palace State Banquet in 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘beloved’ Queen

More from Press and Journal

queen's funeral inverness
Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
GWR services have been bit by delays (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Philippa Grant at Maggies Highland in 2010. Picture Sandy McCook
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0

Editor's Picks