Queen’s funeral music contains echoes of happier times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Queen’s funeral music contains echoes of happier times

By John Barclay
September 19, 2022, 12:19 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 12:36 pm
The Queen’s coffin is placed near the altar in Westminster Abbey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Queen’s coffin is placed near the altar in Westminster Abbey (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The music played at the Queen’s state funeral harked back to the happier occasions of her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh and her coronation.

Many of the pieces were chosen because of their special significance both to the Queen and to Westminster Abbey, where thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral.

Among the hymns were The Lord’s My Shepherd, which was sung at the Queen’s wedding to Philip in the abbey in 1947.

The anthem O Taste and See was written by Ralph Vaughan Williams, whose ashes are also buried in the church, for the Queen’s coronation in the abbey in 1953.

Another hymn at the service had a royal connection: Love Divine, All Loves Exceeding was sung in an arrangement first heard for the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding in 2011.

The Queen’s Piper helped close the funeral with a rendition of the traditional piece Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

Pipe Major Paul Burns, the monarch’s personal player at the time of her death, performed as the service came to an end, before the coffin left Westminster Abbey for Windsor.

Maj Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland is the 17th holder of the role, which was established in 1843 during the reign of Queen Victoria.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Before the service, Matthew Jorysz, assistant organist of the abbey, played a series of pieces including Elegy Op 58 by Sir Edward Elgar, Reliqui Domum Meum by Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, and Fantasy On O Paradise by Malcolm Williamson.

He also played Romanza (Symphony no 5 in D) by Ralph Vaughan Williams, arranged by Robert Quinney.

The sub-organist played two pieces by Elgar: Andante Espressivo (Sonata in G Op 28) and Sospiri Op 70.

After Maj Burns’ performance of Sleep, Dearie, Sleep, the sub-organist played Johann Sebastian Bach’s Fantasia in C Minor as the procession of the coffin began.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber during the Platinum Party at the Palace (PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals what caused the ‘odd disagreement’ with the Queen
(Alamy/PA)
Queen’s Piper to help close funeral with traditional bagpipe piece
The Queen is greeted by the Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria at the Royal Variety Performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London (PA)
Royal Variety Charity chairman: Queen meant so much to entertainment industry
(MoD/Sgt Donald C Todd RLC/PA)
Queen’s funeral will be a beautiful day, says Master of the King’s Music
Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga issues tearful apology after performance cut short due to bad weather
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’
Arlo Parks arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Arlo Parks cancels string of concerts to look after her mental health
(Murray Chalmers PR/PA)
Robbie Williams becomes solo artist with most UK number one albums
Experts say that listening to your favourite music when stressed can help avoid comfort eating (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Switch on your favourite playlist to avoid overeating when stressed, experts say

More from Press and Journal

queen's funeral inverness
Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
The Queen’s coffin is placed near the altar in Westminster Abbey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Philippa Grant at Maggies Highland in 2010. Picture Sandy McCook
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0

Editor's Picks